The Last of Us Episode 4 trailer teases Kathleen and the Hunters

After a new preview trailer for The Last of Us Episode 4, Joel and Ellie are set to go up against an enemy faction: the Hunters, who appear to be controlled by Kathleen.

How are we all feeling after Episode 3? Entertained, overwhelmed, devastated; all of the above? In our review, we said it was television on the level of Ozymandias and Pine Barrens – check it out here.

So, how do we follow on from such heartbreak? Well, the journey continues. Now equipped with a truck full of supplies, Joel and Ellie are setting off to find Tommy in Wyoming.

However, going by the trailer for the next episode, they seem to be on a collision course with Kathleen, who may be the leader of the notorious Hunters.

The Last of Us Episode 4 trailer has dropped

You can check out the trailer for The Last of Us Episode 4 below:

At the start, it’s pretty lighthearted: Ellie is awoken by the Joel’s bubbling coffee, which she describes as smelling like “burnt shit.” Joel responds by slurping his flask.

The music changes as Joel and Ellie drive past collapsed bridges and try to find their way around a city. A man stumbles in front of them screaming for help. “Are we gonna help him?” Ellie asks. “No,” Joel says, before putting his foot down and crashing into somewhere.

This appears to be another scene lifted from the game, when Joel and Ellie are ambushed by Hunters in Pittsburgh. The trailer then shows a truck painted with the word “RUN”, further suggesting we’ll see the Hunters in live action next time.

We then get a brief glimpse of Kathleen, played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, pointing her gun at somebody. It’s unclear who it is, but with the other clues so far, she’s primed to be the leader of the Hunters, if not a similar brutal rebel group.

The Last of Us Episode 4 will be available to watch on February 5 in the US and February 6 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.