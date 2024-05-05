Emily Blunt’s most stressful movie stunt isn’t what you’d expect

Emily Blunt, who stars in The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling, has confirmed which of her career stunts was the hardest, and it’s an unexpected one.

Between movies like Edge of Tomorrow, Sicario, and Jungle Cruise, it’s fair to say that Blunt has seen her fair share of stunts. But The Fall Guy star has just revealed her most stressful stunt to date, and it comes from the most unexpected of places: Mary Poppins Returns.

Yes, Blunt’s most heart-pounding moment on set didn’t come from, say, the moment where her character steps on a nail in A Quiet Place. Instead, it took place during the production of the 2018 Disney live-action sequel, wherein Mary Poppins has to make her grand entrance from the sky while holding a kite.

“That entrance was very stressful for me,” Blunt said (via People). In the scene, she “had to start in the clouds and come all the way down toward the ground while holding an umbrella aloft. And I’m supposed to walk effortlessly into my close-up as if it’s nothing.

“I did three takes — and then I felt my tolerance go, ‘Pfft!’ And that was it.” Evidently, director Rob Marshall wanted to go for another take, which Blunt refused. “I could see Rob gearing up to do another one,” she added. “I was like, ‘Nope, no, no, no, I’m done.'”

Another moment of memorable physical magic in Mary Poppins Returns comes when she falls backwards into a bathtub, disappearing into the bubbles. But apparently, this was nothing compared to the floating entrance.

“That was okay,” Blunt said of the bath stunt. “That was a slide.”

