Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie set to star in Ocean’s Eleven prequel

Ryan Gosling has reportedly been cast alongside Margot Robbie in an Ocean’s Eleven prequel movie.

When Ocean’s Eleven released in 2001, there wasn’t a cooler movie in existence. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts at the height of their powers, directed by Steven Soderbergh at his jazziest, in the heist to beat all heists.

Ocean’s Twelve is utterly sumptuous, but failed to connect with audiences in the same way. This paved the way for Ocean’s Thirteen, returning to the original film’s formula with all the same razzmatazz, banter, and star power.

The franchise returned in 2018 with Ocean’s Eight, an all-female spinoff that was a certifiable hit, critically and financially. Now, a prequel is on the way with two of the biggest stars in the world.

Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie starring in Ocean’s Eleven prequel

According to a Puck report, Ryan Gosling has signed on to star alongside Margot Robbie in a prequel to the Ocean’s movies.

“If deals close, the co-stars of next summer’s Barbie, also at Warners, will reunite with filmmaker Jay Roach, with whom De Luca worked with way back on Austin Powers at New Line,” the report continues.

While unconfirmed, the prequel is expected to get a larger budget than any of Soderbergh’s installments or Ocean’s Eight.

“The new one will feel more theatrical and maybe even summer-worthy, while not costing anywhere near the $200 million Netflix burned on Gosling’s The Gray Man,” it adds.

Specific plot details are being kept secret, but earlier in the film’s development, The Hollywood Reporter noted it will be “set in Europe in the 1960s.”

Will Ocean’s Fourteen ever happen?

The death of Bernie Mac in 2008 halted any plans for a further Ocean’s sequel. However, just last year, Don Cheadle told Entertainment Weekly about discussions with Soderbergh regarding Ocean’s Fourteen.

“I just did [No Sudden Move] with Steven and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’ And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”

While promoting Stillwater on Good Morning America, Matt Damon also said he’d be up for another Ocean’s movie if Soderbergh was involved. “It would always be up to Steven Soderbergh if there was a story,” he said.

“We have lost a couple of our members, so we would have to figure it out, we are a depleted gang now.”

The Ocean’s Eleven prequel doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing.