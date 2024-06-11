Aquaman star to play one of Denzel Washington’s most iconic roles in Netflix series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — who played Black Manta in a pair of Aquaman movies — is set to step into the shoes of Denzel Washington, to play one of the screen legend’s most iconic roles.

The actor has done his fair share of action movies, including Ambulance, The Matrix Resurrections, and both Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Now he’s taking the genre to the small screen, in a TV version of Man on Fire.

Abdul-Mateen II will play John Creasy in a Netflix adaptation of A.J. Quinnell novels ‘Man on Fire’ and ‘The Perfect Kill.’ Making him the third actor to play the troubled former soldier.

Article continues after ad

Scott Glenn was first, starring in a 1987 movie that, like the first book, was set in Italy. While more memorable is Tony Scott’s 2004 adaptation, where Denzel Washington delivers an unforgettable performance as Creasy.

That version changed the location to Mexico, and amped up the violence, resulting in some truly memorable kills. Though sadly an explosive ending didn’t make it into the finished film.

Article continues after ad

There’s no word yet regarding where this new adaptation will play out, but the official synopsis is as follows: “Once a high functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD.

Article continues after ad

“Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.”

Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) directs, while Kyle Killen (Halo, Awake) is on showrunning duties.

Man on Fire will be heading to Netflix, though there’s no word yet on a release date. Until then, check out the best movies streaming this month, as well as the best streaming shows to add to your watchlist.