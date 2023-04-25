The Equalizer 3 trailer: Denzel Washington is back in brutal fashion

The Equalizer 3, the third and final chapter of Denzel Washington’s brutal action franchise, has just dropped its first trailer.

Washington made his debut as Robert McCall, the character first brought to life by Edward Woodward in the ’80s TV show, in 2014’s The Equalizer.

Pulpy, violent, and a hit at the box office, it spawned a sequel four years later that saw McCall caught in the crossfire of a government conspiracy involving Pedro Pascal’s Dave York. By the end of the movie, he basically became a slasher villain as he prowled through a blustering seaside town – it was awesome.

Article continues after ad

Five years on, we’re finally closing in on The Equalizer 3, which will close the curtain on Washington’s badassery – and the first trailer is here.

The Equalizer 3 trailer has just dropped

Check out the trailer for The Equalizer 3 below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The official synopsis for the threequel reads: “Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed.

Article continues after ad

“Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”

Excitingly, the movie will reunite Washington with Dakota Fanning, his Man on Fire co-star. Debuting the trailer at CinemaCon, the actress said (as per EW): “I am just so excited to be here and to be a part of this film. Getting to work with Denzel once is a dream come true and twice is… I don’t even know. [I’m] so blessed to be a part of this, and excited for you to see a sneak peek.”

Article continues after ad

The Equalizer 3 will hit cinemas on September 1, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.