Original The Crow actor slams Bill Skarsgård’s look in remake

The Crow reboot has divided fans on Bill Skarsgård’s grungier modern look compared to Brandon Lee’s, with one of the original actors not pleased at all.

Lee’s version of Eric Draven was what many thought a perfect rendition of the original comic book character. Long hair, leather pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and combat boots. He embodied the gothic revenge aura of the 90s that the movie became known for.

Fast forward, and The Crow is now scheduled to release a reboot with Skarsgård as Eric Draven. But the first impression of his on-screen character left many excited and some not willing to watch. Unlike Lee’s, Skarsgård’s version is grungier, tattooed, with a mullet hairstyle, and not necessarily gothic.

Article continues after ad

The scrutiny behind the reboot and the new Eric Draven has led original The Crow actor Rochelle Davis to voice her thoughts — and her words are less than kind.

Article continues after ad

Speaking with TMZ, Rochelle Davis’s initial reaction to the official images of the reboot was “yuck.” She explained that she initially didn’t expect anything good about the reboot. For her, it was confirmed when a first look at Skarsgård revealed a heavily tattooed almost Jared Leto Joker-style Eric Draven.

The Crow actor explained she’s not a fan of “dingy, dirty, grungy.” To her, Skarsgård looked like the very villains his character tried to kill, while Lee’s version is seen as a “good man, with a good soul.”

Article continues after ad

Davis starred in the 1994 movie as Sarah Mohr. The young girl that Eric and Shelly look after and care for. Davis was a young girl at the time but always spoke highly of her friendship with actor Lee. She feels that anyone besides a “straight white male” would have been more appropriate. Or someone who resembles Lee out of respect.

Article continues after ad

But some comic book fans see The Crow reboot as the gateway for new generations. Also, Skarsgård’s version is slightly more comic book-accurate with the mullet.

The Crow reboot is scheduled to release on June 7, 2024, and you can add it to the list of new movies you should keep an eye out for.