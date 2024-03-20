The Chosen fans warn “changes are upon us” amid Season 4 issues

The Chosen Season 4 won’t be coming to streaming anytime soon — and, according to fans, big “changes” may be coming for the future of the series.

The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins’ smash-hit series about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, has run into a bit of a snag of late. Season 4 aired exclusively in cinemas, and while it’s set to return to theaters for Holy Week, “legal issues” have prevented it from coming to the app in time for Easter.

While the show has received tremendous support from viewers all over the globe (it’s said to have amassed more than 500 million streams), some have been left a bit sour over its theatrical-only release.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when it’ll be available to stream online alongside the previous seasons. Considering the ongoing rift between The Chosen LLC and Angel Studios, not to mention any complications arising from Lionsgate’s distribution deal, one fan thinks Season 4’s strategy could be a sign of things to come.

“It seems to me that, given the pressures of the industry and the necessity of dealing with heavy hitters like Lionsgate, The Chosen is well on its way to becoming primarily a theater-oriented project, with streaming offered after the fact when the theater runs are over,” they wrote on Reddit.

“The details of how that will work remain to be seen – whether streaming will wait until all episodes in a season have had their run or whether it can begin stretto-like on a per-episode basis. But it seems we have turned a corner, and I doubt there’s a path back the simple way it was.”

In the comments, one user wrote: “The only bummer about it was the theatrical release was poorly executed. Now those of us who missed it in theaters have to hold our breath to see it. I would gladly have paid to see streaming episodes so I could see the ones in theaters I missed.”

“I’m a bit over it tbh. The episodes were really good and very entertaining, but seeing the first couple and then knowing there would be a wait was fine. But of course in reality it means that if you want to avoid “spoilers”, you have to basically check out. So now I don’t engage at all with any of their videos or livestreams, etc. Feels like it was a bit of a misplay really,” another wrote.

For now, you find out more about when to expect The Chosen Season 4 on streaming, how to get tickets for the Holy Week event, and what other TV shows you should be streaming right now.