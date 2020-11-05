 The Boys is officially more popular than The Mandalorian Season 2 - Dexerto
The Boys is officially more popular than The Mandalorian Season 2

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:13 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 15:03

by Emma Soteriou
The Mandalorian and The Boys
Disney/Lucasfilm/Amazon Studios

New streaming figures show that premieres for both The Boys season two and Stranger Things season three were streamed more than The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian may have many things, including a Baby Yoda, but can it quite match up to the supes in Amazon’s The Boys?

Both shows have received a lot of love from fans, with surprise twists and revelations leaving everyone wanting more.

The Boys season 2
Amazon studios
The Boys season 2 with the new addition – Stormfront

Which shows have been streamed most?

In the ongoing competition between streaming services and shows, there is by far a clear winner – at least when it comes to opening weekends, anyway.

While The Mandalorian might be one of the most popular shows on Disney Plus, it’s up against a lot more when compared across different streaming platforms.

Data from ReelGood.com has shown that The Boys season two premiere on Prime Video was streamed more than both seasons of The Mandalorian.

Reel Good data on The Boys, The Mandalorian and Stranger Things
ReelGood.com
The Boys season 2 premiere tops the latest streaming figures

The chart shows that The Boys not only beat the Star Wars series to the number one spot, but also overtook Stranger Things season three, with a 1.4% difference.

These findings were based on the activity of over two million US streamers, giving a vague idea of how successful each show has been on the whole.

Though The Mandalorian season two didn’t quite manage to hit the top, the fact it was an improvement from the first season 1 is promising for Disney Plus, especially as a relatively new streaming service compared to Netflix and Prime Video.

Not far behind the opening for The Mandalorian season one was Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, which surprisingly saw a great response from audiences.

Despite The Boys taking the lead, both shows have undeniably managed to maintain their success, continuing to grow in popularity and keeping fans hooked for what will hopefully be a good few more seasons.

Leaked Marvel’s Eternals images show Richard Madden & cast in costumes

Published: 5/Nov/2020 12:20

by Daniel Megarry
Richard Madden in Marvel's Eternals
Gage Skidmore / Marvel

A new set of leaked promotional materials from Marvel’s Eternals have shown off the cast in their superhero outfits.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals tells the story of the powerful, almost-immortal titular celestial beings who have existed for thousands of years.

With a star-studded cast and a cosmic story that has endless potential, it’s arguably the most exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in years.

The highly-anticipated entry into Phase 4 of the MCU was supposed to be released in cinemas on November 6, 2020. Like many other movies scheduled to premiere this year, it’s been pushed back – first to February 12, 2021, and then once again to November 5, 2021.

The cast of Marvel's Eternals
Disney via Flickr
Marvel’s Eternals is now scheduled for release in cinemas on November 5, 2021

While this means fans have got a whole extra year to wait for Eternals to hit the big screen, there have been several leaks and teasers to keep us satisfied in the meantime (remember those rumors that Harry Styles will appear as Starfox?).

Eternals leaked image shows cast in their costumes

Most recently, French promotional material for the movie has been shared by Twitter user yeezkie which gives us a better look at the Eternals team lined up together and in costume.

From left to right, that’s Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari.

Another promotional image shared by a Brazilian Marvel fan account appears to show Richard Madden in character as Ikaris, which you can see below.

We’re still waiting to see what Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will look like as Black Knight. Hopefully, we’ll get a look at him soon enough, and maybe even a teaser trailer in the next few months.

There’s a year until we find out what happens in Marvel’s Eternals, but fans have a lot to look forward to before then. Black Widow is hitting cinemas on May 7, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due for release on July 9, 2021.

As far as 2020 goes, we’re still hoping to see WandaVision on Disney+ before the year is out. While we wait patiently for an official release date, you can find everything we know about WandaVision – including casting, potential plot details, and rumors – right here.