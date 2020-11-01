Mandalorian Season 2 fan theory suggests new character will join the clan - Dexerto

The Mandalorian’s first episode of season two premiered on Friday, with the end revelation leaving many fans theorizing what’s in store for this season. The main theory suggests that a major new character is set to join the clan.

The show is set around five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, following a Mandalorian called Din Djarin.

This season opened with the Mandalorian heading to the Outer Rim, looking for more of his people.

With a brilliant start to the second season, earning praise from viewers worldwide, it’s hard to know where the show can go from here. How could it be beaten? Well, leave it to the fans to find out.

Cobb Vanth to join the Mandalorian clan?

As one of the biggest franchises, there’s no surprise that new Star Wars content means new fan theories about what’s to come for the rest of the season. And they have not disappointed.

Read more: Felicity Jones teases possible Star Wars return for Jyn Erso

The appearance of Cobb Vanth, a character who originated in the Aftermath book trilogy, left many wondering if we would see his return. The potential of yet another spin-off is already being discussed among fans.

However, one particular thread on Reddit has drawn a lot of attention, suggesting that Vanth, will play a much bigger role in Season 2 than first expected.

This would not only give the opportunity to develop on his story from the books, but also give some answers about his armor.

Although Djarin took the Mandalorian armor from Vanth in ‘The Marshal’, its origin will inevitably pose a lot of questions, especially after a glimpse at the return of a character thought to be long dead.

This could then bring about the question of what actually makes a Mandalorian – is it the person or the armor?

To build on this theory even further, one user (Danlozis) responded, saying: “I think both Cobb and Cara are going to join Din’s Clan as Mandalorians eventually.”

This would be an interesting direction for the show to go in, building on the current clan of two, including Baby Yoda.

While the theories keep rolling in, fans won’t have long to wait for answers, as the eight-episode season will continue weekly. If Chapter 9 is anything to go by, this season is could be a bigger success than the first.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney Plus every Friday.