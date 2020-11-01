 Mandalorian Season 2 fan theory suggests new character will join the clan - Dexerto
Mandalorian Season 2 fan theory suggests new character will join the clan

Published: 1/Nov/2020 15:51

by Emma Soteriou
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda season 2
Disney Plus/Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian’s first episode of season two premiered on Friday, with the end revelation leaving many fans theorizing what’s in store for this season. The main theory suggests that a major new character is set to join the clan.

The show is set around five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, following a Mandalorian called Din Djarin.

This season opened with the Mandalorian heading to the Outer Rim, looking for more of his people.

With a brilliant start to the second season, earning praise from viewers worldwide,  it’s hard to know where the show can go from here. How could it be beaten? Well, leave it to the fans to find out.

baby yoda in mandalorian season 2
Disney Plus/Lucasfilm
Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season 2

Cobb Vanth to join the Mandalorian clan?

As one of the biggest franchises, there’s no surprise that new Star Wars content means new fan theories about what’s to come for the rest of the season. And they have not disappointed.

The appearance of Cobb Vanth, a character who originated in the Aftermath book trilogy, left many wondering if we would see his return. The potential of yet another spin-off is already being discussed among fans.

However, one particular thread on Reddit has drawn a lot of attention, suggesting that Vanth, will play a much bigger role in Season 2 than first expected.

Mos Pelgo and the Marshal from r/starwarsspeculation

This would not only give the opportunity to develop on his story from the books, but also give some answers about his armor.

Although Djarin took the Mandalorian armor from Vanth in ‘The Marshal’, its origin will inevitably pose a lot of questions, especially after a glimpse at the return of a character thought to be long dead.

This could then bring about the question of what actually makes a Mandalorian – is it the person or the armor?

To build on this theory even further, one user (Danlozis) responded, saying: “I think both Cobb and Cara are going to join Din’s Clan as Mandalorians eventually.”

This would be an interesting direction for the show to go in, building on the current clan of two, including Baby Yoda.

While the theories keep rolling in, fans won’t have long to wait for answers, as the eight-episode season will continue weekly. If Chapter 9 is anything to go by, this season is could be a bigger success than the first.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney Plus every Friday.

When is Suicide Squad 2 coming out? Release date, director, cast, more

Published: 31/Oct/2020 18:35 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 18:44

by Emma Soteriou
The Suicide Squad behind the scenes with Empire
Empire Magazine

An interview with James Gunn has given fans an insight into DC’s The Suicide Squad movie, prompting former director David Ayer to speak up about where 2016’s version went wrong. Here’s everything we know so far.

Though the first Suicide Squad was undeniably a financial success, making over $746 million at the worldwide box office, fans weren’t too happy with the movie’s storyline, editing, or Jared Leto’s take on the Joker.

Four years on, and a second Suicide Squad is in post-production, preparing for its release – can this redeem the first movie’s failures?

Suicide Squad poster
DC/Warner Bros.
Suicide Squad (2016)

When will Suicide Squad 2 release?

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021. That is if there are no delays caused by the ongoing health crisis, which has already seen countless new releases pushed back.

Despite the first movie still causing divides among fans, The Suicide Squad has got a lot of people excited to find out what’s to come.

James Gunn at Comic Con
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
James Gunn at San Diego Comic Con

Who will be directing?

The Suicide Squad is set to be a fresh take on the group, with James Gunn in the director’s seat.

Gunn recently spoke to Empire about the project, defending the director of the first movie, David Ayer, after he faced criticism: “Listen, David Ayer’s gotten trouble for the movie… I know it didn’t come out how David wanted it to come out.”

Ayer has since gone on to tweet about his experience directing Suicide Squad, explaining that the first 40 minutes of his movie had been cut.

Though it didn’t come out exactly as he’d hoped, the casting of Suicide Squad is something Gunn praised Ayer for. He’s built on this for his movie, keeping some fan favorites from the original.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
Warner Bros.
Margot Robbie confirmed as Harley Quinn

The Suicide Squad cast and plot

There’s a huge line-up for The Suicide Squad, with a few familiar faces making their return, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

They will be joined by some other big names, varying from Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and John Cena as Peacemaker.

Warner Bros. released a roll call for fans to get a first glimpse at the growing team.

There’s also one extra person who will be making an appearance, according to Gunn, and that’s the original creator.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Empire has also released some exclusive images from the movie, including the one below.

Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchoir in The Suicide Squad
Empire
The Suicide Squad (2021)

From left to right we have David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher 2.

Who is playing the Joker?

In 2016’s Suicide Squad, Jared Leto took on the role of the Joker, but saw a mostly negative response from fans.

Though most of the other characters from 2016’s version will be returning, Gunn has confirmed that the Joker won’t be making an appearance at all.

This is understandable following on from Birds of Prey, as the character no longer has much relevance to the narrative.

As well as this, Gunn has explained that in the comics the Joker isn’t really involved with the group anyway.

The Suicide Squad will not be a sequel as such to the 2016 movie, nor a remake. Instead, it’s expected to be ‘its own thing’, according to Gunn.

As the announcements keep coming, in the lead up to the second movie, it’ll be interesting to see the potential each of the new characters have, either for future small-screen appearances or more movies.

A Peacemaker spin-off series is already being developed by HBO Max, and it’s only a matter of time before other characters get the same opportunity.

Until then, fans have an eager wait until August 2021, when we’ll finally get to see Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad.