The Bear fans finally get the news they’ve been waiting for

Okay Richie… drive: The Bear fans can relax and celebrate, because the news they’ve all been waiting for has just been announced.

What’s the best TV show of 2023? Is it The Last of Us, HBO’s mass-acclaimed video game adaptation? Or is it Succession Season 4, the emotional rollercoaster that brought an end to the sweary, elite drama? Or maybe you think it’s Beef, Barry Season 4, Heartstopper Season 2, The Fall of the House of Usher, or Gen V.

Article continues after ad

There’s a strong argument to be made in favor of The Bear Season 2, FX and Hulu’s sensational sophomore follow-up to Christopher Storer’s first anxiety-ridden, emotional chapter. With The Beef closed, Carmy and Sid forge ahead with their restaurant revamp together and send the staff off to become pros – but an old flame causes instability in their partnership.

Article continues after ad

The whole second season dropped on Hulu in July this year, but with the SAG-AFTRA and writers’ strikes, updates on Season 3 have been excruciatingly few and far between – until now.

Article continues after ad

The Bear Season 3 finally confirmed

The Bear Season 3 has been given the green light at FX and Hulu.

The news comes amid positive developments on the actors’ strike, coming after the WGA struck a new deal with the AMPTP. As per Variety, members of the actors union are currently weighing up the studios’ “best and final offer.”

While there hasn’t been any indication of a release date, it’s hoped the next season will be released sometime in 2024; most likely summer at the earliest, following the previous season. However, we do know that Jeremy Allen White will reprise his role as Carmy alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri, with other cast members expected to return.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said in a statement.

“We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Reacting to the news, one fan wrote: “God bless because season 2 was a 10/10,” while another tweeted: “F*ck yes cuzzziiiinnnnn.”

Most people have opted for a simple reaction, and it’s one we’ll echo: yes chef!

You can find out more about The Bear Season 3 here, and check out the second season’s soundtrack here. Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ now.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.