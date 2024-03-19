The Star Wars universe is getting a bit bigger thanks to its new mini series The Acolyte, but when does the show fit into the timeline?

Get ready more light saber duels and Sith Lord uprisings as the mini series Star Wars: The Acolyte is set is be one of the biggest shows of the summer.

The show just dropped its first official trailer that’s chalk full of some great Star Wars-eque action as the galaxy far, far gets ready to embark on one of its first live-action original projects.

But, as excited as fans are for the upcoming show, many wonder when The Acolyte fits within the known timeline, so let’s take a look and see when the show takes place with this universe.

When does The Acolyte take place in the Star Wars universe?

The Acolyte takes place 100 years before the events in The Phantom Menace.

While the events of the live-action Star Wars projects are set within the Skywalker Era, The Acolyte actually takes place well before the original films take place.

The show will allow viewers to get a glimpse of what it was like during the time of the High Republic when the Galactic Republic, the universe’s governing body, and the Jedi Order were at the full height of their power.

The Acolyte is daring to go where no other live-action Star Wars property has gone before as it will show how the Sith Order, the enemies of the Jedi, rose to power before their eventual takeover right before the start of the original movie trilogy.

Showrunner Leslye Headland told The Hollywood Reporter she sees the series as a “familial dispute” as she tries to explore the “cracks” within the Jedi institution that led them to be so susceptible to Sith interference when the prequel trilogy begins.