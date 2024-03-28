Moses ‘documentary’ splits Netflix viewers for one reason

Testament: The Story of Moses, a new show exploring the prophet’s extraordinary story, has been criticized by Netflix viewers for a specific reason.

The three-part series follows Moses and “his rise from outcast and murderer to prophet and liberator of the Hebrews,” as per the official synopsis.

However, the fact it’s been listed as a documentary has rubbed some people the wrong way, accusing Netflix of peddling a “fundamentalist agenda.”

One Redditor claimed: “The story of the Exodus is more or less agreed by all serious scholars to be complete fiction. Moses did not exist. The Israelis were never held as slaves in Egypt, they never wandered aimlessly through the Sinai. The story has about as much historical accuracy as Mulan or Dracula. To pretend that this is a historical work is an insult to the field. I get that it is supposed to be entertaining, but how can Netflix get away with making something so shockingly inaccurate and pretending it is a historical work?”

Others agree, citing their frustration at Ancient Aliens and other docu-dramas that suggested their subject matters were “absolute truth” — but many have defended the series and its distinction as a documentary, given the number of shows and movies that explore other topics some believe to be fictitious, such as paranormal sightings and Bigfoot.

“A program about the life of Moses and the Exodus can be considered a documentary. Such a documentary would likely explore historical, religious, and archaeological perspectives on these biblical events. Specifically this Netflix program includes expert interviews, and discussion of the religious and cultural significance of Moses and the Exodus story,” one user commented.

“I mean documentaries don’t have the obligation to be based on proven scientific/historical/verifiable fact, they just need to ask a question — the premise — and run with how the characters engage with it. Usually these characters are real-life people but not always,” another wrote.

A third also pointed out that the show opens with a message that clarifies it’s a “dramatic exploration of the story of Moses and the Exodus,” so it’s not misleading audiences.

In the meantime, find other binge-worthy shows to add to your watch list, and when to expect The Chosen Season 4 on streaming.