Art the Clown is back and he’s looking bloody and merry in a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Christmas-themed Terrifier 3 teaser.

In case you missed the big horror news, Terrifier 3 is going to be a festive affair. It all started with a leaked poster for the anticipated threequel, showing Art the Clown wearing Santa’s skinned face around his neck and a Christmas tree decorated with human entrails. What else?

Lucky attendants to theaters for the Terrifier 2 re-release were then treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming movie, further confirming the theme. And, of course, a clip of the footage was leaked online.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since the teaser has been shared far and wide, sparking plenty of hype, filmmaker Damien Leone decided to bring some festive cheer to the fans earlier than expected.

Terrifier 3 looks bloody & merry in new BTS look

Taking to Instagram, Leone said that since the “cat’s out of the bag,” he may as well share a behind-the-scenes set photo of him and David Howard Thornton’s Art the Clown looking awfully merry.

Art can be seen holding up a glass of milk in his Santa suit with blood dripping down his face and his iconic grin, while Leone poses in front of him with an ax. In the background, someone has used fake blood to decorate the walls.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The director wrote, “Since the cat’s out of the bag, here’s a shot from the set of the Terrifier 3 teaser after we wrapped a very merry Art @davidhowardthornton in his new festive attire,” before thanking the cast and crew who helped make the teaser happen.

Needless to say, the fans are excited, with one writing: “F*ck yes I can’t wait. A Christmas splatter orgy… Make the movie as long as possible please.” Another said: “One of my most anticipated movies of 2024!”

Article continues after ad

“Been thinking about how I always play the exact same movies on Christmas, SO thrilled to be adding Terrifier 3 next year,” added a third. “CAN’T FREAKING WAIT.” And a fourth said Thornton “is the greatest of the greatest, like Art is officially a horror icon.”

Article continues after ad

Terrifier 3 drops in US theaters on October 25, 2024. You can read more about the movie here, and check out our other horror coverage below: