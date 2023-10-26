Art the Clown is back, baby – and he’s got his evil sights set on Santa. Yes, a leaked poster for the highly anticipated Terrifier 3 appears to tease a Christmas-themed slasher.

Terrifier 2 launched the franchise into new heights while pushing the boundaries of the horror genre. For some, watching Art the Clown peeling a human like a banana and pouring bleach and salt on her open wounds proved too much, with reports of viewers vomiting, fainting, and running from the cinema when it dropped last year.

Article continues after ad

But between the massacre and mayhem, there is some genuine (though dark) humor to enjoy. It’s an unapologetic slasher-splatter, one that showed us cinema still has the power to shock.

Article continues after ad

Considering the first Terrifier looks like My Little Pony next to the sequel, we can only imagine what Damien Leone has in store for the third. But thanks to a new leak, we might know a little more about the direction it’s headed.

Article continues after ad

Leaked Terrifier 3 poster teases Christmas setting for slasher

Deck the halls with human entrails – a new poster believed to be for Terrifer 3 has leaked online, showing Art the Clown quite literally wearing Santa’s skinned face around his neck.

Check it out below:

X/@GHOTlKA

The attention to gory detail is everything fans could hope for from the threequel, with the poster showing ‘Art’ written out in blood, Santa’s gouged out eyes, and a Christmas tree surrounded by intestines and limbs.

Article continues after ad

And then, of course, there’s Art’s iconic grin as he leans in, confidently holding onto his blood-soaked axe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The poster has attracted plenty of hype, as well as claims that it will be shared with select audiences who go to theaters to see Terrifier 2’s re-release.

X/Twitter user Joshy explained: “This is doing the rounds. This Terrifier 3 poster is apparently going to be handed out to select audiences in the US who go to see the re release of Terrifier 2 with the first trailer to drop during those screenings….

“Art is going to terrify the spirit of Christmas.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Terrifier 3: The Christmas Special,” said another. “This is the exclusive poster giving out in theaters when you go see Terrifer 2.”

A third added: “One week till Terrifier 2 re-release (already seated) and I’m guessing this will be the teaser poster being handed out at the theaters. Buying a frame now – Terrifier 3 Christmas is about to be legendary. Damien Leone treats us so well.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated when there’s confirmation – one thing we know for certain: Art the Clown’s been a very, very naughty boy this year.

Article continues after ad

Find out more about Terrifier 3 here, and check out our Halloween coverage below: