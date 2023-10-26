Leaked Terrifier 3 poster teases Christmas setting for slasher
Art the Clown is back, baby – and he’s got his evil sights set on Santa. Yes, a leaked poster for the highly anticipated Terrifier 3 appears to tease a Christmas-themed slasher.
Terrifier 2 launched the franchise into new heights while pushing the boundaries of the horror genre. For some, watching Art the Clown peeling a human like a banana and pouring bleach and salt on her open wounds proved too much, with reports of viewers vomiting, fainting, and running from the cinema when it dropped last year.
But between the massacre and mayhem, there is some genuine (though dark) humor to enjoy. It’s an unapologetic slasher-splatter, one that showed us cinema still has the power to shock.
Considering the first Terrifier looks like My Little Pony next to the sequel, we can only imagine what Damien Leone has in store for the third. But thanks to a new leak, we might know a little more about the direction it’s headed.
Leaked Terrifier 3 poster teases Christmas setting for slasher
Deck the halls with human entrails – a new poster believed to be for Terrifer 3 has leaked online, showing Art the Clown quite literally wearing Santa’s skinned face around his neck.
Check it out below:
The attention to gory detail is everything fans could hope for from the threequel, with the poster showing ‘Art’ written out in blood, Santa’s gouged out eyes, and a Christmas tree surrounded by intestines and limbs.
And then, of course, there’s Art’s iconic grin as he leans in, confidently holding onto his blood-soaked axe.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
The poster has attracted plenty of hype, as well as claims that it will be shared with select audiences who go to theaters to see Terrifier 2’s re-release.
X/Twitter user Joshy explained: “This is doing the rounds. This Terrifier 3 poster is apparently going to be handed out to select audiences in the US who go to see the re release of Terrifier 2 with the first trailer to drop during those screenings….
“Art is going to terrify the spirit of Christmas.”
“Terrifier 3: The Christmas Special,” said another. “This is the exclusive poster giving out in theaters when you go see Terrifer 2.”
A third added: “One week till Terrifier 2 re-release (already seated) and I’m guessing this will be the teaser poster being handed out at the theaters. Buying a frame now – Terrifier 3 Christmas is about to be legendary. Damien Leone treats us so well.”
We’ll be sure to keep you updated when there’s confirmation – one thing we know for certain: Art the Clown’s been a very, very naughty boy this year.
Find out more about Terrifier 3 here, and check out our Halloween coverage below:
- Top 30 best horror movies of all time
- Best horror movies on Netflix
- Best horror movies on Hulu
- Best horror movies on Disney Plus
- Best horror movies on Prime Video
- Top 10 found-footage horror movies ever made
- 10 best psychological horror anime of all time
- Top 10 slasher movie villains ranked by survivability
- Top 5 scariest horror movies based on true stories
- Scariest horror K-drama series & movies
- The “haunted episodes” of Friends will give you nightmares
- The most disturbing movie ever made isn’t a horror film
- The saddest horror movie ever made
- These horror movies are “cursed” in real life
- Top 9 Halloween true crime and documentaries
- The horror movie you can only watch once
- Why do people find nasty, disturbing horror comforting?