Taylor Swift’s “Taylor’s Versions” remasters return to TikTok after UMG exodus

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in music

Taylor Swift’s music has been re-added to TikTok for fans to enjoy after Universal Music Group removed its entire catalog off the platform.

Back in March 2024, Universal Music Group revealed that it was removing all of the music from its signed artists and musicians from TikTok.

This meant that popular sounds from Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, and more were removed from the site with no immediate plan for them to return.

On April 11, 2024, Taylor Swift’s music returned to the short-form video app thanks to her remastering and owning the masters of her songs from over the last five years.

And to top it off, previously made videos featuring the songs have their audio available again. Songs like “Is it over now?” and “Cruel Summer” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Lover have hundreds of thousands of videos attached to them already.

Swifties took to the platform to share the news, with videos from fans getting over 100K views in just an hour after their return.

“She is saving every corner of the world. Internet and all,” one user commented.

Another said: “ITS A GOOD DAY. WE WIN.”

This announcement comes just days before Taylor’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” releases on April 19, 2024.