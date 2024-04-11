EntertainmentMusic

Taylor Swift’s “Taylor’s Versions” remasters return to TikTok after UMG exodus

Dylan Horetski
Taylor Swift Eras Tour streamWikimedia Commons, Paolo V

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in music

Taylor Swift’s music has been re-added to TikTok for fans to enjoy after Universal Music Group removed its entire catalog off the platform.

Back in March 2024, Universal Music Group revealed that it was removing all of the music from its signed artists and musicians from TikTok.

This meant that popular sounds from Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, and more were removed from the site with no immediate plan for them to return.

On April 11, 2024, Taylor Swift’s music returned to the short-form video app thanks to her remastering and owning the masters of her songs from over the last five years.

And to top it off, previously made videos featuring the songs have their audio available again. Songs like “Is it over now?” and “Cruel Summer” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Lover have hundreds of thousands of videos attached to them already.

Swifties took to the platform to share the news, with videos from fans getting over 100K views in just an hour after their return.

“She is saving every corner of the world. Internet and all,” one user commented.

Another said: “ITS A GOOD DAY. WE WIN.”

This announcement comes just days before Taylor’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” releases on April 19, 2024.

Related Topics

Taylor Swift

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
Travis Kelce gave an honest answer when asked how he ended up with Taylor Swift.
NFL
Travis Kelce jokes about courting Taylor Swift: “No idea how I did it”
Hunter Haas
love is blind chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor swift to not watch the show
Reality TV
Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor Swift to stop watching show
Molly Byrne
Taylor Swift during Eras Tour in Mexico City
TV & Movies
How long is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie? Runtime explained
Lucy-Jo Finnighan
Taylor Swift performing with a teal guitar onstage at an Eras Tour concert
TV & Movies
What surprise songs are in the Eras Tour movie on Disney Plus? Full setlist revealed
Jasmine Valentine

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.