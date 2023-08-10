Taylor Swift fans spot Karlie Kloss at Eras Tour sparking rumors of reconciliation

After a 2019 fallout between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss, Kloss gave her support to Swift at one of her recent Eras tour concerts.

Taylor Swift is currently on tour, where celebrities and fans dress their arms in the ‘swiftest’ bracelets and dance their exes away.

She’s had the most number-one records in female artist history and has made $1 billion solely from her Eras tour.

Though personalities like Emma Roberts, Jessica Alba, Channing Tatum, Cameron Diaz, and many more have attended Swift’s 2023 tour, fans have keyed in on one particular concertgoer — model Karlie Kloss.

Article continues after ad

What’s surprising about Kloss’ attendance at the Eras tour is the fact that she and Swift reportedly had a falling out years ago due to possible work-related issues.

Instagram: taylorswift Taylor Swift is set to earn $1 billion from her Eras tour.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have been friends since 2013

Though neither Swift nor Kloss ever commented on their fallout, it’s speculated that the two have reconciled after Kloss was seen at Swift’s concert at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

Kloss attended the Eras tour with her friends Marianna Fonseca and Misha Nonoo. Though she wasn’t given a VIP or backstage pass from her previous bestie, Kloss and her gal pals were seen enjoying themselves in the stands.

Article continues after ad

Swift and Kloss have been connected since 2013 after Swift performed at a Victoria’s Secret Runway show where Kloss was walking.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Swift also performed in 2014 for VS where she again was met by her friend Kloss. The two would later grace the cover of Vogue together in 2015.

Instagram: karliekloss Karlie Kloss attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, sparking rumors that they are friends again.

However, in 2019, the two friends ended their relationship. Fans speculated they stopped their friendship because of a 2017 photo where Kloss was pictured with Kendall Jenner — when at the time, Swift and Kim Kardashian had a rift.

Article continues after ad

Two years after the photo surfaced, it was reported that Kloss’s close friend and music executive Scooter Braun bought Swift’s master recordings for $330 million and then sold them to a private equity company a year later. The deal caused Swift to not have creative ownership of her own music, prompting her to publicly fight for her career.

Currently, Swift is re-recording her first six albums due to the unfair management she faced at the time of selling her masters. When fans found this out, it was realized that Kloss’ friendship with Braun just may have been the nail in the coffin for Swift’s relationship with the runway model.