James Gunn may have a new Superman frontrunner

James Gunn has been incredibly secretive when it comes to his new Superman, but news has leaked that he may have a frontrunner.

When modern day DC fans close their eyes and think of Superman there’s only one face that comes to their mind: Henry Cavill.

When it comes to his chiseled jaw and super sweet attitude, Cavill embodied everything fans wanted in a hero: compassionate, caring, and a small town vibe everyone could relate to. However, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over the DCU, Cavill will not be returning as the Man of Steel.

But, fans have wondered: who will take the cape in Cavill’s place? He is the latest carnation of Superman and it’s hard to think of the DCU without him. But now, fans may have gotten an idea of who will be their new savior of Earth.

Gunn’s Superman search narrows down to a soap opera star

According to an inside source at Variety, Gunn has been eyeing Pierson Fodé for the role of Clark Kent. Fodé is best known for his role on the hit CBS show The Bold and the Beautiful, which has run for 36 seasons.

Allegedly, Fodé sent in a self-tape that included a montage of him showing his very Clark Kent-like childhood on a farm in the small town of Moses Lake, Wash and Gunn liked what he saw.

CBS

This wouldn’t be the first time Fodé has dabbled in the world of Supers as he appeared in The CW show Supergirl as Gregory Bauer aka Angus, a villainous figure who was set out to torment the hero Dreamer.

While the DC studios motto is say nothing at all times, Fodé’s acting can been seen on Based on a True Story, the new dark comedy series from Peacock starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina and in the coming-of-age thriller Marshmallow.

