Viral Skyrim Grandma announces retirement from YouTube gaming videos

Viral ‘Skyrim Grandma’ Shirley Curry has announced that she will no longer be creating gaming content.

88-year-old Shirley Curry became a beloved figure in The Elder Scrolls community several years ago after she started posting Skyrim-centric content online.

She has since amassed quite the YouTube following with 1.3 million subscribers on the platform.

But while Shirley usually uploads content in the form of gameplay or vlogs several times a week, everyone’s favorite Skyrim Grandma has announced that she’s retiring from making gaming videos.

In a video posted on Sunday, September 22 titled “No More Gaming Videos,” Shirley Curry admitted she’s grown tired of content creation. “It doesn’t make me too happy but it’s something that I feel now that I have to do… I’m old and I’m tired, and I don’t feel like doing much anymore… I’m not going to be recording gameplay anymore.”

Shirly continued, “It seems like I spend most of my time sitting in here at this computer. And lately, probably for the last month, I walk in here and look at my computer and think, ‘I’ve got to make a video today.'” Sometimes she walks back out because she has “no desire to” record anything new.

“I’m just doing it for fun and it isn’t fun anymore. I’m tired of it. I’m bored with it. So I’m making the decision now, finally totally – I am not going to be making anymore game videos and uploading them.”

Fans of Skyrim Grandma will still get the occasional vlog, though. Plus, Shirley says she’ll try to check in every so often about books she’s reading.

The YouTuber also plans on putting some of her extra free time towards writing a book and making a quilt she’s been thinking about for quite a long time.

This announcement comes two years after Shirley called on Bethesda to release The Elder Scrolls 6 before she dies. Notably, documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case suggest the next entry won’t launch until at least 2026.