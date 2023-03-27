Succession star says Season 4 is “big & bold” for their character

Succession Season 4 will see us part ways with the Roy family – but the final season is particularly “big” for one character, according to their star.

In our review of the premiere, we said: “Succession opens razor-sharp, table-setting episode that promises high emotional stakes for the final season; there’s f*ckery afoot, and it’s good to be back.”

The final season kicks things off with a family divided: Kendall, Roman, and Shiv are plotting against their father, although it’s unclear where their true feelings lie; while Tom and Greg are running around Logan with the rest of his Waystar droogs.

Tom and Greg are the most important ones to watch – they’re outsiders who’ve climbed the food chain with the helping hand of luck and betrayal. Whatever happens, whoever wins, it could be a huge season for both of them.

Succession Season 4 is “big” for Cousin Greg

Speaking to Deadline after Episode 1 hit HBO, Nicholas Braun spoke about what fans can expect from Greg as the show barrels towards its endgame.

“Season 4 is big for Greg, I would say in that department. Greg is tested and Greg puts himself forward as a different kind of guy at times this season and he’s more bold than we’ve ever seen him, and strategic,” he said.

“I mean, he’s always been a guy who’s tried to play whatever sides are available to him and he really leans into that this season.”

In the first episode of the new season, Greg’s bumbling personality has somewhat strengthened with Tom; they’re the so-called “disgusting brothers” now, revelling in one another’s sexual exploits and Waystar manoeuvring.

“Tom invited Greg into the fold. Greg didn’t even know what he was signing up for other than going to the dark side, but then he learned why he was the dark side, and I guess you could say that Greg just doesn’t care as much as he used to,” Braun added.

“You just sort of follow where you’re wanted. So, he’s wanted on that side. He gets to be with the big man. Everything circulates around Logan, so he gets to be close to him. He’s going to go with it.”

Succession Season 4 Episode 1 is streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 2 will be available to watch on April 2 in the US and April 3 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here.