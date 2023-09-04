Succession fans divided after creator confirms Logan’s original successor

The Roy family may have had their final board meeting, but Succession creator Jesse Armstrong is still finding ways to keep fans on their toes thanks to new details of Logan’s original successor.

With the show’s fourth and final season drawing to a close back in May, some Succession fans feel Logan’s original successor deserves an answer.

First bringing family trauma to our screens in 2018, Waystar RoyCo has been tricky to remain a fan of, but it hasn’t stopped viewers from getting to the bottom of what really happened between the Roy siblings.

In the last few weeks, it’s been the details of Logan’s successor that have been under the business-branded microscope. Though it was eventually Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) who took over the reins of the Waystar empire, some fans still don’t think he’s the most deserving winner of them all. Thankfully for the skeptics, Jesse Armstrong has recently revealed that Tom may not have been Logan’s first port of call.

Succession creator reveals Logan’s initial successor… and fans aren’t totally buying it

During a recent interview, show creator Jesse Armstrong revealed that Kendall had been Logan’s number-one boy all along.

In an appearance at the FT Weekend Festival, Armstrong explained that Logan had in face underlined Kendall’s name on his list of potential successors, with Kendall’s name naturally appearing at the top of the pile.

The answer comes after fans took to Twitter to debate if Logan had underlined Kendall’s name on his list or had crossed it out entirely.

“This is is sort of thing I would have hated to do while we were still doing the show,” Armstrong explained, “but if you were going to cross out, you wouldn’t start from underneath, would you?”

It’s safe to say that the revelation hasn’t been received well by some fans, particularly after Kendall and Logan’s explosive fallout following Kendall’s public speech of humiliation back in the Season 2 finale.

One tweet reads: “Should have just left it for speculation,” while another fan wrote: “Gaslit me for how long???”

“Unpopular opinion maybe but I honestly don’t care that he explained his intent because what’s interesting about it is that even if it was clearly underlined from the start, the ambiguity was always going to be real for Kendall,” another user replied.

Other Succession fans know that Kendall is the OG

For others, the stone-faced Kendall meme best sums up the mood of finally finding out.

“And they tried to call us delusional,” one fan stated while others remained sure that Kendall would always have been the cream of the crop. “OUR NUMBER ONE TOXIC BOY,” one fan agreed, while some simply think “he is the eldest boy.”

However, some fans still aren’t satisfied with Armstrong’s final answer.

“Not to doubt the guy who literally knows the definitive answer… But what if Logan started crossing the name from the end of ‘Kendall Logan Roy’?” one fan speculated, while another claimed: “This doesn’t count. You can’t say stuff afterward and make it part of your work of art.”

Regardless of his true intentions, it doesn’t change the fact that Kendall was never meant to be Logan’s original successor.

In true eldest boy style, Kendall has returned straight to the top of trending Twitter topics… which is where some fans think he should have stayed all along.

You can catch up with all of our Succession content here, including our review of the killer Season 4 finale.