New Succession Season 4 trailer teases toxic election war

In the new trailer for Succession Season 4, the Roy family goes to war against the backdrop of a “historic, toxic” election.

In our review of the premiere, we said: “Succession opens with a razor-sharp, table-setting episode that promises high emotional stakes for the final season; there’s f*ckery afoot, and it’s good to be back.”

While there’s been a small time jump, the two factions are just what you’d expect: Tom and Greg are loyal servants to Logan after Season 3’s jaw-dropping betrayal, while Shiv, Kendall, and Roman have formed a touch-and-go alliance to kill the old dinosaur once and for all.

After duking it out for the acquisition of Pierce, the rest of the season will escalate the tension between either side as two politicians fight for the White House. “Happy Christmas, you clock-watching f*cks.”

Succession Season 4 trailer teases the weeks ahead

Check out the new Succession Season 4 trailer below:

The trailer opens with Logan prowling in the ATN newsroom; surveying, watching, not speaking to anyone. Greg is relaying all of his movements back to Tom, and says it’s “like Jaws, if everyone in Jaws worked for Jaws.”

Logan’s insidious gravity is clearly going to be the through line in the final season, whether it’s Tom being his “little bitch boy” or Roman being tempted back into the fold. Meanwhile, Lukas Matsson’s takeover of Waystar Royco is imminent and ATN is trying to give far-right fascist candidate Jeryd Mencken a fast-pass straight to the presidency.

“I wanna be the president, and if I lose, I want it to be correctly characterized as a huge victory,” Mencken tells Roman, echoing Donald Trump’s loss against Joe Biden.

We get other brief shots teasing what’s to come, including Connor and Willa’s wedding and a riot against ATN (if you look really closely, frame by frame, the word “women” is on one of the placards, suggesting a new or resurfaced scandal targeted at Waystar Royco).

Succession Season 4 Episode 1 is streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 2 will be available to watch on April 2 in the US and April 3 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here.