The stars of Succession have bid emotional goodbyes to the Roys as the show bowed out for good with the release of its Season 4 finale.

Despite building a dedicated fanbase with its cutting humor, impeccable one-liners, and riveting drama, Jesse Armstrong’s Succession has come to a close – and let’s just say the final episode doesn’t disappoint.

In our review, we wrote: “Anyone expecting a traditional, triumphant happy ending should feel a little silly right now, because Succession delivered a pitch-perfect, hellish conclusion.”

Article continues after ad

Alongside the strong writing, the entire cast of the HBO series is nothing short of perfection. With the show now at its end, the stars behind the Roy family are bidding farewell to their characters – tissues at the ready.

Succession stars say emotional goodbyes to the Roys after finale

Taking to Instagram, Logan Roy actor Brian Cox wrote: “We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing.

Article continues after ad

“It was on its way to become a great series but the love and commitment from crew to cast and writers made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart.”

Instagram/@coxusa

Meanwhile, Shiv Roy’s Sarah Snook, whose character had quite the journey in the last Succession episode, said: “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over.

Article continues after ad

“But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.”

Snook went on to say she’s “proud and humbled” by everyone’s hard work over the four seasons. “The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all,” she continued, adding that it’s the “people” she’ll miss the most.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@sarah_snook

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re feeling a bit emotional now, check out this goodbye letter handed out to the Succession cast and crew – it’s sure to leave a devilish smile on your face, serving up one of Logan’s famous cutthroat catchphrases.

Brian Cox’s stand-in Tim Wilson shared the message, which reads: “A massive thank you for helping make Succession the masterpiece that it is. Together we have made television history, and we’ve had a wonderful time doing it.

Article continues after ad

“What an incredible adventure this has been – one we could never imagine embarking without this beautiful family of cast and crew. We wish you all the best of luck on your next journey! F*ck off, Production.”

Alongside the shot of the letter, Wilson wrote: “Being told to f*ck off by the Succession production office has been one of the highlights of my career thus far.”

Succession Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on HBO and Sky now. Check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Season 4 cast | Season 4 release schedule | Season 4 runtimes | Is Succession based on a real family? | What time does Succession drop? | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8 | Episode 9 | Episode 10 | Ending explained | Finale runtime