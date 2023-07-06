Stranger Things: The First Shadow stage play may reveal first Season 5 details

Stranger Things has taken the world by storm and is now being adapted into a brand new stage play, teasing that it may even offer audiences “the key to what comes next”.

As one of the biggest TV shows in the world today, Stranger Things has gripped audiences in an iron fist that doesn’t let go. And now — knowing they’ve hit gold — Netflix is bringing Hawkins to the stage.

To be precise, Hawkins in 1959. That’s right; the new stage play will be turning back the clock to where it all began.

Now a new teaser has been released for this upcoming stage play, ensuring fans have plenty to look forward to.

Titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, it seems the play will give insight into Henry Creel’s journey to becoming the titular villain Vecna. The plot synopsis reads as follows:

“Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Vecna is set to appear in the stage play as his former self, Henry Creel.

The new teaser offers further insight, with an ambiguous caption alluding to some big reveals ahead of season 5, “[Stranger Things: The First Shadow] might hold the key to what comes next…”

What this means is yet to be determined, though we’re guessing the stage-play might introduce some of Vecna’s potential weaknesses — knowledge that would come in very handy for the upcoming season.

Fans have already gone wild on Twitter in response to the new teaser, expressing their excitement and looking forward to seeing some of their favorites as teenagers.

One wrote, “The focus on the jopper [Hopper and Joyce] hug and hand holding??? Oh y’all we’re about to get our hearts broken with high school jopper and I cannot wait [sic].”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details are released. For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out our page here.