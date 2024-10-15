Stranger Things ‘casting call’ emerges for Hopper’s daughter in Season 5

Rumors of a new Stranger Things Season 5 casting call have been circulating online, and if true, then it could mean heartbreaking things for the final episodes of the Netflix show.

Stranger Things Season 5 has become one of the most-talked about show returns to come from the streaming service. After proving to be a smash hit since we were first introduced to the Upside Down in 2016, the stakes have never been higher for the fifth and final season.

With the climactic battle against Vecna looming, there’s only one sure conclusion: lots of characters are on the chopping block. And thanks to some speculation about a new casting, there’s one who might be more at risk than most.

According to various Stranger Things fan accounts online – @SThingsSpoilers, @SThingsMeme, and @UpsideDownScoop – a casting call has been released to search for an actress to play Sara Hopper.

Those who remember Sara’s tragic backstory will know that Hopper’s only child died of cancer, most likely due to his exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. It’s a terrible loss, and her memory haunts Hopper through the years.

It’s worth noting that there are no official casting calls via Netflix or other organizations to be found online, so it could be that this is all purely speculation for now. However, if true, then Sara’s potential cameo could spell big things for Hopper.

If Sara’s appearance comes as a vision to Hopper, then it could happen as he dies. The thinking here is that he would be reunited with his daughter in the afterlife. While this is a popular theory among fans, others are suggesting that Hopper will simply finally be given the chance to say goodbye to Sara.

“Everyone saying ‘Hopper is dying’ but when this is actually Hopper finally confronting his past trauma so he can move on and find peace with his new family…” one X user wrote.

“It’s gonna be a flashback everybody needs to chill,” another suggested.

Both equally likely, both equally gutting.

Who is Elle Graham?

Sara Hopper was originally played by Elle Graham in Stranger Things Season 1, during Hopper’s flashbacks of his family life.

Graham is now 15 years-old. Since Sara was seven years-old when she died, this would effectively outage Graham, meaning she wouldn’t be able to reprise the role.

Netflix

As such, if Netflix is indeed looking to include Sara again, then the recasting makes sense. But again, no official casting announcements can be found outside of the fan accounts at this time.

Graham’s other credits include The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, Mile 22, The Walking Dead, and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

