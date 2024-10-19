Stranger Things Season 5 star reveals cast were “uncontrollably crying” over final episode

With Stranger Things Season 5 on the way, the pressure is on for the Netflix behemoth to satisfy fans and wrap up all mysteries surrounding the Upside Down.

That’s no small task, considering how the series has been the crowning jewel in Netflix‘s catalog ever since it landed on the platform in 2016. The young Stranger Things cast has grown up with the show, signalling that the finale might be one of the most emotional we’ve seen.

And according to David Harbour, Stranger Things Season 5 – and specifically, the final episode – is a heartbreaking affair indeed.

“I can be very critical of this show,” he said [via the Happy Sad Confused podcast]. “They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done.”

He then went on to describe the experience of reading the final episode’s script for the first time with the rest of the cast. Needless to say, if the stars of the Netflix show ended up a blubbering mess, then audiences will, too.

“The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” he added. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favorite.

“I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood,” he explained. “Like, they started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale]. It’s 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it’s so well done and so beautiful.”

The aging of Stranger Things’ child stars plays a huge role in the legacy of the show. In the years since the series began, many of them have become bona fide movie stars. And this spring, Millie Bobby Brown – who was 12 years-old when she took on the role – got married.

“It’s such a great episode, and it’s such a great season,” Harbour concluded. “You guys will love it.”

Stranger Things Season 5 is currently in production. For more, take a look at all the best TV shows streaming this month. We’ve also got guides on Eleven, Max, and the Upside Down. (Just in case you want to brush up on your Stranger Things history.)