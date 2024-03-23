Stranger Things Season 5 just made biggest improvement to the show in years, but not everyone is happy

A behind-the-scenes image from Stranger Things Season 5 solves a major series problem, but has also sparked further criticism from viewers.

For years, Stranger Things fans have been complaining about Will’s terrible haircut. As the seasons progressed and the young characters grew until adulthood, one thing remained more consistent than the ticking of a clock: the bowl cut on Will.

As we await the newest and last season of one of the most-talked about TV shows of the past decade, Netflix is letting us peek behind the curtain with some behind-the-scenes treats. The latest has given long-standing fans of the series closure on one particularly hot topic, but has sparked a new wave of backlash from others.

In a new image released from the set of Stranger Things Season 5, co-creator Ross Duffer wished the fictional character a happy birthday, and as such revealed that Will would indeed have a new haircut for the final season.

Fans were quick to point this out — proving that they’ve been gunning for Will do get an aesthetic do-over this entire time.

“Costume and hair crew we thank you for your service,” one fan on X wrote. Another added: “Finally a new and good haircut.”

Another wrote: “I am so grateful for this.”

However, haircut aside, the strangest thing about this post is how Netflix and the production felt confident to highlight Noah Schnapp in their newest wave of behind-the-scenes images. The Stranger Things cast member has been subject to plenty of controversy over the past year. For multiple reasons, but none more pressing than when he was seen handing out “Zionism is sexy” badges amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Soon after, many viewers called for a recast for the character of Will, with some even suggesting a boycott of the series altogether. Alongside positive reactions for Will’s new hairdo, affirmations of rejection for the new season are still pouring in.

“He doesn’t need a new haircut, what he really needs is a new actor to play him,” one comment said. “I would be all about celebrating his new hair if Noah wasn’t such a Zionist and stuff,” said another.

“I mean, out of everyone they could’ve promoted from the show. They are showing him off?” another user asked.

It’s been clear for a long time now that Netflix has no intention of replacing or removing Schnapp from the roster. But emphasizing his presence is a bold move, and one that’s fueled passionate reaction from fans who didn’t want to see him return in the first place.

