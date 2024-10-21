The Penguin Episode 5 just teased The Batman 2 in two subtle ways

The Penguin Episode 5 teases the beginning of Oz Cobb’s empire, and with The Batman 2 on the distant horizon, it’s becoming clear what we should expect from the sequel.

Last week’s episode of The Penguin was a jaw-dropper. After finding out the truth behind Sofia Falcone and her alleged crimes as the Hangman, she finally took revenge on her family… by killing every single one of them (except Johnny Viti, but he doesn’t last long).

Oz betrayed her (again), and they’ll face off again, but she needs to build her own family and an alliance with the Maronis. Meanwhile, Episode 5 showcases why Oz isn’t some misunderstood anti-hero – he’s a villain; a likable one at that, but he’s despicable and ruthless.

In the closing scenes of the new episode, Oz and Victor find a new base of operations. Alongside a surprise cameo, it seems The Batman 2 could adapt a specific DC storyline.

The Penguin Episode 5 teases No Man’s Land

There are two big teases for No Man’s Land in The Penguin Episode 5: Mackenzie Bock’s appearance and Oz and Victor deciding to use the underground railway tunnels.

Bock (Con O’Neill) is Gotham’s chief of police. In The Batman, he didn’t appear to be corrupt, but he wasn’t a fan of the caped crusader, branding him a “scumbag” and criticizing Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) for defending him.

He appears briefly in Episode 5 the morning after the Falcones’ deaths, questioning Sofia over what happened and Johnny’s whereabouts. It’s a nod to the movie, but Bock has a small, but important role in the No Man’s Land comic – and it connects to the Penguin.

Just bear with me, here: at the end of Episode 5, while his mother sleeps in a Crown Point apartment, Oz takes Victor to a boarded-up subway tunnel. “Me and my brothers used to mess around down here, these tunnels go everywhere – they give us access to the whole goddamn city,” he says.

Once they get the lights on, Oz realizes it’ll be the perfect base for their ‘Bliss’ operation, as the temperature and humidity won’t affect the mushrooms.

During the No Man’s Land storyline, Bock leaves the GCPD to help his neighborhood and even strikes a deal with the Penguin to get medicine for the sick and wounded among the survivors. Things get a lot worse in the city, so he manages to help people flee Gotham via the Penguin’s underground railway tunnels.

What is the No Man’s Land storyline?

No Man’s Land was a 1999 Batman comics storyline, following the aftermath of an earthquake that destroys Gotham. The US government evacuates most of the population, closes or pulls down its bridges, sets up a military blockade to prevent anyone else from getting in (or out), and brands the city a “no man’s land.”

You can probably predict what happens next: with barely any police left in the city, supervillains and gangs take control, carving up the city into territories. Meanwhile, the Penguin runs a trading operation for criminals in the underground tunnels.

We still don’t know much about The Batman 2 other than it taking place in winter. However, The Penguin dropped another hint about No Man’s Land in Episode 2: when Victor tells one of Eve’s workers that he’s from Crown Point, she calls it a “no man’s land” after the flood.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, director Craig Zobel couldn’t confirm if it was a larger tease for the franchise, but he said: “No, that was… I mean, [showrunner Lauren LeFranc] is super well-versed. And so I think she’s writing those things on purpose, for sure.”

