Stranger Things Season 5 halts production amid 2023 Writers Guild Strike

Stranger Things creators have confirmed that season 5 of the show will be stopping production in support of the current Writer’s Guild strike currently underway.

When it comes to hit TV shows, Netflix’s Stranger Things is one of the biggest going around in recent years. The most recent season of the show smashed Netflix viewership records and even topped the iTunes charts by including Kate Bush’s hit song “Running Up That Hill.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating season 5 of the show, which will also be the final outing for the series. However, a new update teases that fans will likely have to wait a little while longer for the final season to come out than they may have initially thought.

Stranger Things season 5 production stopped due to Writers Guild strike

The Duffer Brothers, best known as the creators of Stranger Things, took to Twitter to confirm that the show will be stopping development in support of the Writer’s Guild strike.

“Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”

As a result, this will likely push back the expected release date for the final season of Stranger Things. With production yet to truly start, there’s currently no telling how long plans might be delayed. We could be looking at weeks or even months before the show gets back on the road. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on when and how this changes things for the final season of the hit Netflix series.

And while Stranger Things is the latest big series to hold off on development in support of the Writer’s Guild strike, not all massive shows have done so. Dexerto previously reported that season 2 of House of the Dragon would continue development through the movement.

