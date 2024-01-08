There’s good news for Stranger Things fans as Season 5 is finally underway, with Netflix releasing the first official cast photo.

The ball is finally rolling on Netflix’s most beloved show of all time, as production is hitting the ground running on Stranger Things Season 5.

New episodes have been long awaited for fans of the series after the latest installment was significantly delayed by WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Now the streaming platform has officially announced that filming is back on the menu, releasing the first cast photo for Stranger Things Season 5.

Stranger Things releases first cast photo from Season 5

Filming for Stranger Things Season 5 is officially underway, with Netflix unveiling the first cast photo ahead of official sneak previews.

The streaming platform’s official social media statement reads: “THIS IS A CODE RED… Stranger Things 5 production has officially begun!”

Stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Natalia Dyer can all be seen in the black-and-white image, alongside series creators the Duffer brothers.

The next installment of Stranger Things has already had plenty of eyes on it following reports that the cast was set to be de-aged alongside continued delays to its production.

On top of this, its stars have also come under fire, with Schnapp involved in multiple controversies, while Bobby Brown has publicly remarked that she is ready to move on from the show altogether.

“Yesss great to see it entering production it’s been so long. Welcome back to the cast,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news.

“It has just begun???????????????????? I was looking forward to a trailer. Everything takes too long nowadays,” another weighed in. “It’s crazy how it’s ending, I remember binging the first season in one day,” a third fan commented.

Season 5 was announced as the final season of Stranger Things, with additional projects in the universe in the works, including Stranger Things: The First Shadow live on stage in London’s West End along with an untitled animated spinoff series.

Find everything we know about Stranger Things Season 5 here, and in the meantime, you can check out our other TV & Movie hubs below:

