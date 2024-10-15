The end of Netflix’s hit sci-fi about monsters and nostalgia will soon come to an end, meaning Hawkins won’t be around much longer. Production is still well underway, so where are they filming Stranger Things Season 5?

If you’re a die-hard fan of Stranger Things, you’ll know just how big of a part Hawkins plays in the wider story. From the mysterious and morally questionable research at Hawkins Lab to the pep rallies at Hawkins High, this fictional small town has been rocked out of normality and into horror.

At the end of Season 4, Hawkins was being ripped open from the sheer power of the Upside Down. So, we can expect things to be a little worse for wear when Eleven and the rest of the crew return.

For further details on the state of Hawkins and where the newest season was filmed, read on!

Where is Stranger Things Season 5 filmed?

Much like the rest of the show, Stranger Things Season 5 is mostly being filmed around the Atlanta, Georgia area.

This is where Hawkins comes to life. The Netflix show also takes place in other locations around Georgia too, including Jonesboro, Stockbridge, and more.

Hawkins High School

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking good for Hawkins High, which was located at 109 South Lee Street, Stockbridge.

The structure was demolished starting in September, though this doesn’t necessarily indicate that its destruction is a result of the plot. In fact, the building was no longer in use, and it was apparently always scheduled to be demolished once the production was finished with it.

Members of the Stranger Things cast, including Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard, have been spotted here, so it’s clear that at least some of the season will take place in the high school. (One thing’s for sure: Eddie Munson probably won’t be there.)

Hawkins Memorial Hospital

The Hawkins Memorial Hospital is filmed on set in Madison, GA, at the Morgan Memorial Hospital.

We know that multiple scenes will take place here over Season 5, including what appears to be some dramatic entrances by characters. Namely, Robin (Maya Hawke) was seen speeding into the entrance and running inside.

Natalia Dyer and Caleb Mclaughlin were also seen. It’s likely that Max could still be in hospital after her near-death experience with Vecna in Season 4, but being the final season, we’d expect plenty more characters to wind up here during their final fight.

WSQK Radio Station

As seen in leaked on-set photos, it looks like the WSQK Radio Station will be home to some of the most dramatic events of this season. It even became the source of some major theories, including the popular one that Steve might meet his end this season.

Audio from production on this set gave fans what sounded like someone yelling, “Steve! You need to run!”, which, in fairness, does sound pretty hopeless. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton have all been spotted here.

This makes the radio station a frequently used location during production, and it all takes place on a set built exclusively for the show in Chattahoochee Hills, GA.

Hawkins Laboratory

The infamous lab in Hawkins is filmed on location at Emory University Briarcliff Campus, Briarcliff Road, Atlanta.

Netflix

One spooky detail is that the lab set has been decorated to look like the Upside Down on the inside. There’s also what appears to be blood splatters on the walls, meaning we could be looking at either a massacre, or a trip to the Upside Down for our gang.

Downtown Hawkins

A large portion of Downtown Hawkins can be found at Screen Gems Studios in Atlanta.

Until now, many of the Downtown Hawkins scenes were shot in Jackson, but it appears as though they’ve built an additional set closer to the hub studio for some scenes. Particularly some moments in which the set looks to be demolished – perhaps some damage at the hands of Vecna?

Netflix

Jackson is still being used, since the crew was spotted preparing for filming in the area and the cast were seen shooting some scenes there. (A big military presence was noted, meaning the citizens of Hawkins are probably under some sort of surveillance.)

Multiple cast members and background cast have been spotted in the new set, as well as several cars belonging to the characters.

Creel House

The creepy Creel House, first featured in Stranger Things Season 4, actually exists in the suburb of Rome, Georgia. So yes, if you turned up, you’d see the house in all its glory. (It actually went up for sale in 2022, so you’ve missed a chance to put a bid in!)

Netflix

As for the Creel’s playground area, sights of the rocket-shaped climbing frame have been spotted on a set in Stockbridge, GA.

We know the Creel House will feature again, as Jamie Campbell Bower (aka: Victor/Vecna) was spotted on the set, as well as Nell Fisher, who will be playing Holly Wheeler.

Where else is Stranger Things Season 5 filmed?

Of course, Stranger Things Season 5 will include some new locations as the crew go on their mission to end Vecna’s nightmare once and for all.

The cast and crew have been spotted around other areas, which allow for some clues as to what else could happen in the final season. For one, a new house set has been used on Kanawha Dr in Stone Mountain, GA. It’s not confirmed who it belongs to, but several cast members were spotted there.

There were also some more telltale signs of the Upside Down (such as root tendrils, red lights, etc) found in Stone Mountain Park.

There was also a new farm set spotted, which was filmed in Brooks, GA. Finally, some church scenes were also spotted as being in production in both Stone Mountain Cemetery and in Newnan, GA. David Harbour and other cast members were spotted here, so who knows what horrors (or heartbreak) lies within.

That's about it for Stranger Things Season 5 filming locations… for now.