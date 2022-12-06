Stranger Things Season 5: Joseph Quinn addresses if Eddie Munson will return

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will Eddie Munson return in Stranger Things Season 5? Joseph Quinn, the star behind the beloved character, has addressed whether we can expect a comeback.

Stranger Things Season 4 will rank among the biggest pop-culture moments of 2022, from Kate Bush’s domination of charts and Spotify playlists around the world to the fandom falling in love with Eddie Munson, the fateful leader of the Hellfire Club.

Quinn’s performance as Eddie quickly made him one of the show’s best characters, especially after Volume 2 made him a tragic hero with an unforgettable Metallica solo.

Evidently, viewers weren’t ready to let go, with petitions calling for his revival racking up more than 100,000 signatures. Now, the actor has responded.

Will Eddie Munson return in Stranger Things Season 5?

While he could be bluffing, Joseph Quinn says it’s “very unlikely” we’ll see the return of Eddie Munson in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

In an interview with GQ, he said: “I’ve said I don’t know because I really don’t know.

“[Executive producer] Shawn Levy has said it publicly. I think [his return] would be very, very, very unlikely. He seems pretty fucking dead to me.

“It’s just a beautifully written arc. The beginning, middle, and end are so powerful as it stands, so I think to just crowbar him into a narrative… you don’t want him to overstay his welcome. He did the job that the Duffers wanted him to do.”

That said, Quinn isn’t shutting the door completely. “By no means am I ruling it out. That’s a decision for the grown-ups to make. But Stranger Things was doing fine without Eddie. I think they’ll be fine next season without him, too,” he added.

