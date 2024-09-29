Stranger Things Season 5 brought one Oscar-nominated director out of retirement

One of the new faces that unfortunately won’t be seen in Stranger Things Season 5 is a certain Oscar-nominated director who came out of retirement to get behind the show’s camera for a few episodes.

The fifth and final season of Netflix‘s original series Stranger Things is halfway done filming, so fans will be reunited with their favorite characters like Max and Eleven soon.

In the meantime, behind-the-scenes leaks has been trickling out of the production set, including how the series managed to get Oscar-nominated director Frank Darabont to come out retirement.

While chatting with The Daily Beast for the 30th anniversary of his iconic film The Shawshank Redemption, Darabont explained what drove him into the arms of Netflix after leaving his director’s cap behind, “What really dragged me out of retirement was that my wife and I really love this show. Our content now is so filled with horrible people doing horrible things for greedy reasons but Stranger Things has so much heart.”

Netflix

He continued, “That positivity is something I really responded to. I haven’t missed the business but I have missed being on set with creative people… It may well be one and done, but we’ve still got time.”

This will be the first time Darabont will be back behind the camera for a TV show since he created, wrote, and directed the TNT neo-noir crime drama Mob City, which ran for one season from December 4 to December 18, 2013.

Darabont has also worked on other big named TV series such as the first season of The Walking Dead, The Shield Season 6, and the pilot episode of Raines.

Although it’s not confirmed which episodes will be touched by the director’s creative vision, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer typically direct and write the first and last episode of each season.

Stranger Things Season 5 doesn’t have a release date, but until there’s more news, check out some of the other Netflix shows coming, like Wednesday Season 2 and Virgin River Season 6. You can also check out all the TV shows streaming this month.