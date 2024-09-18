Stranger Things fans think one character is “cooked” after worrying Season 5 leak

A leaked image from the set of Stranger Things Season 5 is all the evidence some fans need to support their Steve Harrington death theories.

From the beginning, it’s been a popular theory that Steve will be the biggest target in Stranger Things Season 5. Having been in the TV show from the start, he’s a firm fan favorite, and that makes him the biggest contender for an emotional death scene.

Production on the fifth and final season is well underway, and a new image coming from the set has only added fuel to the fire when it comes to Steve’s fate.

Article continues after ad

The image, shared by SThingsSpoilers on September 16, shows a scene being shot at Hawkins Memorial Hospital. According to the caption, Maya Hawke (Robin) was spotted driving Joyce’s car, following an ambulance to the location.

Well, that leaves everyone with a very obvious question: who is the most likely person Robin would go speeding towards the hospital for? That would be her best friend Steve.

Article continues after ad

As such, Steve theories have developed even further, with the general consensus being that he’s wounded in battle, and then dies later.

Article continues after ad

As one X user wrote (with 43k likes): “Yeah he’s cooked.”

Another added: “Lord please don’t take Steve Harrington away, literally anyone but him please lord omg.”

“God please take all of Steve’s death theories and give them to Will instead,” pleaded another.

However, some users are still holding out hope that Steve is hurt at best, and will live to see the Stranger Things finale.

“IMO: this means Steve WONT die. In this kind of show, I feel like they wouldn’t bring a character to the hospital who is going to die. He’s going to die on the battlefield or he’s gonna have a near miss but recover in the hospital,” one user wrote.

Article continues after ad

Of course, Robin could potentially be arriving at the hospital for other reasons. Or, there’s also the possibility that Nancy, or anyone else, might wind up there. This is the final season, after all, so there are bound to be multiple casualties.

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things Season 5 doesn’t have a release date, but until there’s more news, check out some of the other Netflix shows coming, like Wednesday Season 2 and Virgin River Season 6. You can also check out all the TV shows streaming this month.