Stranger Things fans slam Millie Bobby Brown for “never watching movies”

Millie Bobby Brown has unconsciously caused a stir online, with Stranger Things fans slamming her for “never watching movies.”

For many Stranger Things fans, watching movies is the way to go while the wait for Season 5 continues. However, the same can’t be said for Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown, who has admitted that she doesn’t watch movies — and fans have been quick to notice.

“I don’t watch movies,” Brown explained, according to The Sun. “People come up to me and say, ‘You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life,’ and I’m like, ‘How long do I have to sit there for?’ Because my brain and I don’t even like sitting for my own movies.”

Article continues after ad

She continued “My fiancé is the biggest movie buff. He just sits and watches movies all day. And I cannot do that. That is the one thing I can’t sit down and do.”

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say that the news has come as a surprise to Stranger Things fans, criticizing her for not doing something that most actors would.

“Never heard of an actress that doesn’t really watch movies…” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing: “TikTok actually ruined this generation, including me.”

“How can you movies for months at a time and not be able to watch them,” a third wondered, while a fourth added “I feel like she tries so hard to come off as relatable but ends up coming off as out of touch in these interviews…”

Article continues after ad

However, other fans think there could be a clear reason as to why this is something that Millie Bobby Brown struggles with.

“Millie Bobby Brown has gone on record talking about how she has crippling ADHD. This makes sense to me honestly,” another fan weighed in.

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest movie, Damsel, is now on Netflix, with fans needing to wait until around 2025 for Stranger Things Season 5.

Article continues after ad

Even if Millie doesn’t, check out even more amazing movies to stream this month.