Stranger Things fans slam Millie Bobby Brown for “never watching movies”Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown has unconsciously caused a stir online, with Stranger Things fans slamming her for “never watching movies.”
For many Stranger Things fans, watching movies is the way to go while the wait for Season 5 continues. However, the same can’t be said for Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown, who has admitted that she doesn’t watch movies — and fans have been quick to notice.
“I don’t watch movies,” Brown explained, according to The Sun. “People come up to me and say, ‘You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life,’ and I’m like, ‘How long do I have to sit there for?’ Because my brain and I don’t even like sitting for my own movies.”
She continued “My fiancé is the biggest movie buff. He just sits and watches movies all day. And I cannot do that. That is the one thing I can’t sit down and do.”
It’s safe to say that the news has come as a surprise to Stranger Things fans, criticizing her for not doing something that most actors would.
“Never heard of an actress that doesn’t really watch movies…” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing: “TikTok actually ruined this generation, including me.”
“How can you movies for months at a time and not be able to watch them,” a third wondered, while a fourth added “I feel like she tries so hard to come off as relatable but ends up coming off as out of touch in these interviews…”
However, other fans think there could be a clear reason as to why this is something that Millie Bobby Brown struggles with.
“Millie Bobby Brown has gone on record talking about how she has crippling ADHD. This makes sense to me honestly,” another fan weighed in.
Millie Bobby Brown’s latest movie, Damsel, is now on Netflix, with fans needing to wait until around 2025 for Stranger Things Season 5.
