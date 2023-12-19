Stranger Things creators confirm popular ending fan theory is wrong

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers have shut down one of the most popular fan theories for how audiences believe the series could finally end.

Stranger Things is one of the biggest TV shows currently streaming. The fourth season of the show broke records for Netflix, even managing to help an old song from the 1980s climb back up the charts.

However, the show is set to come to an end, with the fifth season confirmed to be the final outing for the beloved series.

In light of this, many fans have speculated how they think the franchise will end, with a variety of popular fan theories circulating around the internet.

Stranger Things season 5 will be the final outing for the series

Of all the theories, the one that seemingly has the most fans believing it has some merit is the idea that the events of the show will be revealed to simply be a game of Dungeons and Dragons.

Given the role that DnD plays in the series, the idea that everything that has occurred in the series is actually one big game is something fans believe could be reality.

However, in a new interview with Metro at the premiere of the Stranger Things: The First Shadow play, creators Matt and Ross Duffer put the rumors to bed for good. While Matt jokingly began by stating, “That is correct. That is the ending,” he was quick to reply with a simple “no.”

Brother Ross added “That would be the equivalent of, ‘That’s all a dream.’ No, I assure you that is not how we’re going to end the show.”

So while we now know that Stranger Things will not end with a big reveal that it was all a DnD game, fans still are no closer to finding out how the beloved series will end.

Stranger Things season 5 is set to debut on Netflix sometime in 2025. Be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage on the show to keep up to date with all the latest news before it does premiere.