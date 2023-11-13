David Harbour teases how Stranger Things Season 5 will end

Fans awaiting the much-anticipated final season of Stranger Things have been offered a hint on how the show will end from none other than David Harbour himself.

Stranger Things has been a massive success since its first season released in 2016. More than seven years later, the show is looking to wrap up with a final fifth season.

However, multiple delays have postponed production with no release date yet in sight, leaving many fans desperate for any news while they wait.

Luckily, David Harbour — who stars as the Chief of police, Jim Hopper — has now offered some insight into how season 5 will end.

While appearing on a panel at Motor City Comic Con, Harbour was asked by a young fan whether he had any hints about a sixth season for the show, not knowing Netflix had already confirmed season 5 to be the last.

“I’m going to disappoint you probably,” Harbour said. Informing the fan of the show’s impending conclusion, he then went on to hint at what the finale would encompass.

“Season 5 has been announced to be the last season of Stranger Things but the beauty of it is there’s a real ending,” he teased. “Stranger Things will end in a very real way.”

Netflix David Harbour stars as Jim Hopper in the popular show, a short-tempered yet loveable cop.

“The storyline in Stranger Things — when we started with the Upside Down in that lab to where we’re going in season 5 — is one complete story,” Harbour explained. “It’s going to end at the final episode of season 5.”

What exactly that means for the beloved cast of characters, however, fans will have to wait and see — though Harbour did theorize that Netflix may make spin-offs for the popular show in the future.

