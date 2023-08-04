Fantastic Four: Stranger Things star is frontrunner for Johnny Storm

Fantastic Four just got a lot of cast updates: according to the latest rumor, a Stranger Things star may actually be playing Johnny Storm.

Marvel’s first family is coming to the MCU, but despite the movie being confirmed in 2019 after Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox, we still don’t know for certain who’ll be playing the super-powered foursome.

It may be the most heavily speculated comic book project in history, with constant rumors, fan casts, and predictions around each of the characters. Up until recently, the cast was believed to feature Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Daveed Diggs, and Paul Mescal, but any deals and interest seem to have fallen through.

The full line up has yet to be announced, but we have a new frontrunner for Johnny Storm in lieu of Mescal – and let’s just say, it’ll be pretty neat when the leader of the Hellfire Club shouts, “Flame on!”

Joseph Quinn rumored to star as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four

That’s right: Johnny Quinn, aka Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4, is now rumored to be playing Johnny Storm in the Fantastic Four movie.

This comes courtesy of Jeff Sneider, who dropped a bunch of rumored castings in the latest episode of The Hot Mic. Jack Quaid was also seemingly attached to the role, until the actor himself denied it on Twitter.

According to him, Vanessa Kirby has also been cast as Sue Storm. She’ll reportedly be the lead of the movie, so the rest of the casting is revolving around her.

Reed Richards has yet to be cast, but despite rumors about Matt Smith taking on the role, Sneider said “as of right now, it’s an open role.” Grace Randolph claimed the shortlist for Mr Fantastic includes Smith, Driver, and Dev Patel, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

As for Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, they’ll be played by an “overweight white guy… whether he’s Jewish or not, I don’t know,” Sneider said.

Sneider also said the main villain of the movie will be Galactus, and he’ll be played by a Latino actor. The current favorite is Antonio Banderas, but again, this hasn’t been confirmed. The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach may also have been cast, but his exact role is unclear; there’s a chance he could be Doctor Doom, but he may also be portraying Silver Surfer.

