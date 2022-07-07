Over 30,000 sign petition to resurrect Stranger Things hero in Season 5

Cameron Frew . 14 hours ago

More than 30,000 Stranger Things fans have signed a petition to resurrect a beloved character for Season 5. Spoilers to follow…

Fortunately – as the creators recently pointed out – Stranger Things isn’t Game of Thrones. There’s been a few rug-pulls across its run on Netflix, from Barb’s demise to Bob dying at the slimy paws of the Demodogs, but nothing on the scale of The Red Wedding.

That said, the show isn’t averse to killing people off, and promises of a body count in the Season 4 finale were delivered to tear-jerking effect. “When it’s cold, I’d like to die,” am I right?

Maybe it’s because fans really loved them in particular, or perhaps Marvel’s multiversal madness has messed with the finality of death. Whatever the reasons are, a petition fighting for the return of one particular character is picking up steam online.

This is your last spoiler warning for Stranger Things Season 4…

Netflix Eddie Munson went out shredding – but there’s a petition to bring him back.

More than 30,000 sign petition to bring back Eddie in Stranger Things Season 5

Eddie Munson was introduced in the first episode of Stranger Things’ fourth season. A “freak” to some, a Dungeons and Dragons legend to others, he ended up going on the run after Vecna brutally murdered Chrissy in his trailer.

In the final episode of Season 4, Eddie distracted the Upside Down’s bats with Metallica’s Master of Puppets. In a last-ditch effort to keep everyone safe, he fought off the bats on his own. In the end, that heroism cost him his life. “I didn’t run away this time, right?” No, Eddie, you didn’t.

The new petition on Change.org has a simple demand: “BRING EDDIE MUNSON BACK.” At the time of writing, it’s amassed 30,600 signatures, and it’s still rising.

Eddie Munson petition says he was “unfairly killed off”

The petition, started by “the fans of eddie munson,” reads: “This is a petition I have started to bring back fan favourite Eddie Munson. The Duffer Brothers have unfairly killed him off and many other fans and I think he deserves to be brought back and not just as a flashback, please sign this petition to spread awareness.”

As well as their love of the character, fans backing the petition have highlighted that he died as a villain in the eyes of Hawkins. The police and local residents believed he killed Chrissy, when he comforted her and tried to help in her time of need, only to watch her get broken apart.

“Eddie needs his name cleared and deserves to finally graduate,” one signee wrote.

“Let him clear his name. Let him graduate. He didn’t need to or deserve to die. Stop killing fan favorites,” another commented.

Hellfire forever.