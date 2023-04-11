Stranger Things animated series officially in the works at Netflix

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things will be making its way into the world of animation, with series creators the Duffer brothers revealing that a brand new Stranger Things animated series is officially in the works at Netflix.

Stranger Things is undoubtedly a global phenomenon at this point. The Duffer Brothers’ captivating horror and ’80s nostalgia fest have been going strong since 2016.

Now, in a statement provided by the Duffer Brothers to Variety, the Stranger Things creators revealed their excitement at delving into the world of animation with a new show in the broader universe.

Stranger Things animated series in development at Netflix

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer brothers began.

“We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

This isn’t the first time that Netflix has created an animated film or spin-off series about one of their hit live-action shows. Previously, the streaming service released a one-off animated feature film set in the same universe as The Witcher.

Time will tell what story this Stranger Things animated series will share, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more details about the series are revealed.

With the fifth and final season of Stranger Things on the way, the hype for the franchise is still well and truly around. After all, season 4 broke multiple streaming records for Netflix and even managed to get the song Running Up That Hill all the way up to number 1 on the music charts.