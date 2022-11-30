Wednesday tops Stranger Things with record-breaking Netflix debut week

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

The reimagining of the classic Adam Family show has already been a massive success for Netflix, with Wednesday already topping charts for the streaming service in its first week.

Netflix’s latest big release, Wednesday, has broken a record previously held by their flagship series Stranger Things.

Since releasing, Wednesday has been trending all over Twitter and TikTok, with many TikTok users trying to recreate the dance scene from the show as well as cosplay as the character and the rest of the Adams family.

As reported by Variety, Wednesday beat out Stranger Things Season 4 and now has the most streams in a week on the platform. During the week of November 21 to November 27, Wednesday was viewed for a total of 341 million hours. Stranger Things season 4 previously held the record at 334.01 million hours during the week of May 30 to June 5, 2022.

Article continues after ad

Given Stranger Things was only able to pull these numbers in its fourth season, it’s extremely impressive to see a show like Wednesday overtake these numbers in its debut.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Jenny Ortega’s portrayal of the titular Wednesday Adams has been receiving both critical and audience praise, with the show placing the Adams family daughter in the spotlight for this new Tim Burton take on the dark and campy family.

The rest of the cast consists of the likes of Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many more big names.

Despite being an instant success, Wednesday is yet to be renewed for a second season. However, given these record-breaking viewers hours, it’s highly likely the Adams family will be returning to Netflix for at least another season. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the show, and if Netflix do decide to give it a second season.

Article continues after ad

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.