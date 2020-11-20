 Star Wars fans have a new Snoke theory after The Mandalorian Chapter 12 - Dexerto
Star Wars fans have a new Snoke theory after The Mandalorian Chapter 12

Published: 20/Nov/2020 23:40

by Michael Gwilliam
Mandalorian and Supreme Leader Snoke
Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars The Mandalorian

Back when Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens came out, everyone had a unique theory on the identity of the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke. While The Rise of Skywalker answered the question, another theory has popped up, thanks to a new episode of The Mandalorian.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers!

Snoke was a very interesting figure in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. While many fans were angry with how The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson disposed of the antagonist introduced by JJ Abrams, his origins were revealed in the next film.

As it turns out, for better or for worse, Snoke was created by the Emperor back on Exegol and had many clones of him in vats.

Regardless of the true character’s origins, for a good few years, many fans had numerous theories about Snoke and how he came to be. Now, even in 2020, fans are back debating, thanks to Chapter 12/Season 2 Episode 4 of The Mandalorian titled ‘The Siege.’

Supreme Leader Snoke
Lucasfilm
Snoke theories in 2020? We live in the weirdest timeline.

In the episode, Cara Dune, Greef Carga and Mando break into an Imperial base and discover a lab. Once inside, the music used is quite foreboding and familiar to those who watched The Force Awakens.

As the group notices what appears to be a clone or test subject, John William’s “Snoke” theme plays in the background.

Following this, the team uncovers a recent recording from Dr. Pershing discussing the Child (Baby Yoda) and its “high M-count” – perhaps referencing midi-chlorians.

Users on Reddit noticed the theme and started asking questions, coming up with a few new theories.

“I’m pretty sure we are going to see more about Snoke. I mean Snoke was created by Palps but I mean I’m pretty sure ‘Snoke’ was cloned by another being,” one pondered.

“Why would Snoke clones be on Nevarro and not Exegol?” another asked, leading to an amusing response of “A good question, for another time.”

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in episode 2
Disney/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in ‘The Passenger’

“The more I think about this, the less it makes sense. Snoke should already be a thing. It’s been said repeatedly Ben was targeted by Snoke since birth. Ben has to be like four or five at this time so the Snoke clone thing should already be successful,” another user pointed out.

It will be interesting to see how The Mandalorian connects to the sequel trilogy, or if this scene really doesn’t have anything to do with Snoke, at all. Nonetheless, one thing is for certain – Star Wars fans will always look over every possible storyline a TV show or movie has to offer.

