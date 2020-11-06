Star Wars: Boba Fett spin-off's Disney+ filming date reportedly revealed - Dexerto

Reports have emerged claiming that a long-rumored Boba Fett spin-off series for Disney+ is going ahead, and that it will begin filming very soon.

With the success of The Mandalorian, which is currently airing its second season, it’s not surprising that Disney are eyeing up more spin-off series for the Star Wars franchise to land on its streaming service.

Iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett has been one of the most heavily-speculated to get his own series.

The fan-favorite character first appeared on the big screen in The Empire Strikes Back, later popping up in The Clone Wars and, more recently (spoiler alert!), the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian.

A new report from the typically-reliable Deadline not only teases that a Boba Fett miniseries is happening, but also suggests that it could start filming on the week beginning November 9, 2020. Even more exciting, it’s speculated that filming for The Mandalorian Season 3 will follow, after a monthlong break.

LucasFilm once had a stand-alone movie in the works for Boba Fett, but that was shelved following the poor box office performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Hopefully, we’ll now get to see some of those plans played out on the small screen instead.

More Star Wars spin-off series in the works

Back in February, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger appeared to hint at more Star Wars spin-off series coming in the future. He said there was a “possibility of infusing [The Mandalorian] with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

Boba Fett isn’t the only character from the Star Wars universe who’s been rumored to get their own spin-off series. A recent report pointed to a show featuring both Cara Dune and Bo-Katan Kryze, although Deadline says nothing’s confirmed for now. Others have speculated a Han Solo series.

If either of those do come to fruition, they’ll join a slate of upcoming spin-offs that have already been confirmed. We’ve got a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.