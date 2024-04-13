Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gets Season 4, but it’s bad news for Lower Decks

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gets an ideal update on Season 4, while Lower Decks isn’t quite so lucky.

Variety reports that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — which is currently in production for Season 3 — has been renewed for Season 4 by Paramount+.

Exploring the adventures of the USS Enterprise under the command of Captain Pike, the live-action TV show is a favorite among fans, and currently the highest-rated Star Trek shows on Rotten Tomatoes.

While this is terrific news for Strange New Worlds fans, Lower Deck devotees are being hit with a not-so-positive announcement. In the same report, it’s revealed that Lower Decks will end with the upcoming Season 5, due to be released on the streaming service this fall.

Article continues after ad

In a statement released to fans, the creator and the executive producer, Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman, wrote the following:

“We wanted to let you know that this fall will be the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it’s no exaggeration to say that every second we’ve spent making this show has been a dream come true.

Article continues after ad

“Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we’ve built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek.

Article continues after ad

“We’re excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we’re working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off.”

They then left the possibility for further animated shows/spinoffs open, saying: “We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures.”

To boldly go where no man has gone before, check out our guides to Star Trek Discovery Season 5 and Star Trek 4.