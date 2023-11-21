Below Deck Season 11 trailer reveals bizarre interaction between guests and crew

Below Deck viewers caught sight of some of the things the charter guests for Season 11 are going to be getting up to, and the newest trailer has revealed some interesting sneak peeks.

The guests on Below Deck have never been the true stars of the show. When there’s so much drama between the crewmates themselves, there’s not much need to focus on the guests. It might be their cruise, but the show isn’t about them.

We normally see guests through the lens of their interactions with the crew and the captain, but sometimes there are moments where the guests do something so insane that it has to be caught on camera. Captain Lee certainly saw quite a few of those moments.

New Below Deck Season 11 teaser reveals wild charter guests

But the new season coming in 2024 could see some more screen time being given to the guests in the latest trailer for Season 11 is anything to go by.

In it, we see hints of the crew’s usual drama, and some setup for how Captain Kerry will deal with the season’s inevitable problems, but we also see some bizarre interactions between the guests and the crew.

Most notably, the trailer includes a strangely explicit scene of two of the guests in the ship’s hot tub, much to the shock and bewilderment of the crew on deck. We’ll have to wait to see if this is more than just a funny anecdote for the next Season.

Season 11 begins airing on February 5 2024.

For a complete breakdown of everyone else who will be on board for the show, check out our guide to the entire crew for Below Deck Season 11.