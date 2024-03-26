Bringing Zendaya back for Spider-Man 4 is a mistake

Recent rumors suggest that Zendaya will be back for Spider-Man 4, but here’s why that would be a hue mistake.

In the absence of any concrete news about the Spider-Man 4 release date, Marvel scoopers are filling the vacuum with gossip and the latest whispers are that Zendaya will return as MJ whenever the wall-crawler swings back into action.

Now, this is hardly surprising news as No Way Home ended with Peter still in MJ’s orbit (even if she had no memory of him) and you don’t need Madame Web’s power of foresight to see that their reunion is all but pre-ordained in some future Marvel movie.

After all, MJ and Peter belong together. Their bond is unbreakable, even when they may be separated by chance, poorly placed interdimensional portals, and (on one occasion) a deal with the literal Devil. The couple always find their way back to each other; this is a general rule not just in the comics but in almost every adaptation of the characters.

A Brand New Day

So, with that in mind, do we not think it’s a bit dull to bring MJ back together again so soon? I certainly do. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that the decision to bring Zendaya back in Spider-Man 4 is a huge mistake that wastes the opportunities presented by No Way Home’s rather bleak ending.

You see, Peter Parker’s not the world’s most beloved comic book character because he’s got sticky hands and beats up men in bad Halloween costumes. No, there are plenty of reasons Peter Parker is so popular, and one of them is because he boasts one of the greatest supporting casts in the history of comic books.

From classic characters like Betty Brant and Robbie Robertson to newer faces like Max Modell and Anna Maria Marconi, Peter’s got more friends than you might think and it’s something none of the movies so far have ever really taken advantage of. Even Sam Raimi, who probably most understood the importance of Pete’s friends, kept things focused on MJ and Harry (with J. Jonah Jameson occasionally thrown in).

Sins Past

Peter being magically erased from everyone’s memories presented the perfect opportunity to move away from the established cast and introduce some new faces to the story. Perhaps Peter could have gotten to know Glory Grant or moved in with Randy Robertson? Maybe even start a new relationship with Felicia Hardy or Carlie Cooper?

The opportunity was there, but the decision to bring back Zendaya basically neuters any potential drama from the plot because it keeps Peter trapped in the past. Even if Zendaya’s role is a brief one, the moment we see her we know that all other friends and love interests will be forgotten because she’s his endgame.

I’d much rather have a movie or two with Peter making new friends and then bring back the old cast. This would have allowed us to form a real connection with Peter’s new mates and made it all the more impactful when he inevitably goes back to his old life and MJ. Who knows? Maybe I’m wrong. I certainly hope I am, and whenever Spider-Man 4’s released, I’ll eat these words. Still for now, I’d have left MJ to her own devices and got Spidey to make some new friends.

I'd much rather have a movie or two with Peter making new friends and then bring back the old cast. This would have allowed us to form a real connection with Peter's new mates and made it all the more impactful when he inevitably goes back to his old life and MJ. Who knows? Maybe I'm wrong. I certainly hope I am, and whenever Spider-Man 4's released, I'll eat these words. Still for now, I'd have left MJ to her own devices and got Spidey to make some new friends.