Spider-Man 4, Deadpool 3 & Shang-Chi 2 may have new release dates

Further details regarding Marvel’s theatrical slate have revealed release dates for three movies: Spider-Man 4, Deadpool 3, and Shang-Chi 2.

During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige made some big announcements; namely, he revealed the entire schedule for Phase Five, and even teased a few entries in Phase Six – including two new Avengers films.

However, some key superheroes were missing from the line-up, presumably as a result of their development still being early-on: Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, and Deadpool, the latter of whom has been the subject of mass speculation following Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox’s IP.

As we barrel towards the final movie of Marvel’s Phase Four, it’s time to look ahead, and a new release date shake-up may have set dates for the above sequels.

As reported by Comic Book’s Phase Zero, the latest speculation follows Disney delaying one of its untitled Marvel movies from February 16, 2024, to September 6, 2024.

Many suspected the February 16 date was originally assigned to Deadpool 3, given the first film’s release around Valentine’s Day in 2016. However, with Feige yet to discuss the threequel in any detail, Comic Book believes Deadpool 3 will be released on September 6, 2024.

This also aligns with a recent Tales from the Mod Queue post on Reddit – backed by Murphy’s Multiverse on Twitter – which claimed Shang-Chi 2 will now release on February 14, 2025. This would make it the final film in the MCU prior to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, also directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

So, what about Spider-Man? Well, his films are distributed via Sony, rather than Marvel, and the studio recently moved around release dates for its own tangential universe: Kraven the Hunter will now be released on October 6, 2023, while Madame Web is due for release on February 16, 2024.

As for the Spider-Man 4 release date, it looks like it’ll arrive in July 2024, coming between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels in the lead-up to the next Avengers movies. However, this has yet to be confirmed, and it’s also unclear what shape the next Spidey movie would take.