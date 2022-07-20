Spider-Man 4 might have a release date

Cameron Frew . 19 minutes ago

Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland’s yet-to-be-confirmed sequel, may have just got its release date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive event both on and off the screen. In the wake of global restrictions, it proved there was still an appetite to go back to the cinema with its $1.9 billion box office haul.

In the overall roadmap of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whatever Sony is doing with its smorgasbord of C-listers, it was cataclysmic: not only has the multiverse been shattered, paving the way for the chaos in Doctor Strange 2 and into the future, but it left Peter Parker with a clean slate. Nobody knows who he is.

The specifics of Sony and Marvel’s relationship heading into Phase Four and beyond are unclear. However, looking at a batch of new release dates, Spider-Man 4 may be set for release sooner than we thought.

Sony Pictures Spider-Man: No Way Home gave Tom Holland’s hero a clean slate.

Sony recently announced release dates for its 2023-24 slate of movies, including an untitled Sony/Marvel universe film, which some have speculated to be Spider-Man 4.

The following titles, including the possible Spidey sequel, have been shifted around:

A Man Called Otto – December 14, 2022

Untitled George Foreman Biopic – March 31, 2023

65 – April 28, 2023

Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe – June 7, 2024

Of course, there’s another all-but-confirmed sequel to come: Venom 3, with Tom Hardy saying that writing on the film with Kelly Marcel has already begun.

In terms of new release dates, Russell Crowe’s supernatural thriller The Pope’s Exorcist is set for release on April 7, 2023, while Insidious 5 – marking Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut – will hit cinemas on July 7 next year.

Is there going to be a Spider-Man 4?

The honest answer is, probably. Sony producer Amy Pascal told Fandango that No Way Home wouldn’t be “the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.”

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Sony Pictures Will Venom meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man next time?

In an interview with The New York Times, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also said: “Amy [Pascal] and I, and Disney and Sony are talking about [the next movie].

“Yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

Holland’s participation is the biggest question mark. While he hasn’t seemed averse to reprising the role for a fourth film, or even a second trilogy, he was keen to take a break after the duress of No Way Home – in fairness, imagine trying to keep those secrets.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations. We don’t know what the future looks like.”