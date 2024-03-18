Tobey Maguire’s best Spider-Man suit is for sale — but there’s a catch

In 2007, Tobey Maguire donned one of the hardest Spider-Man suits in the hero’s live-action history — and now, you can own it… but you may not want it.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is one of the most important blockbusters of the 21st century. Superman showed there was an appetite, Batman proved superhero movies could be a phenomenon, and the web-head’s first 2002 film became the highest-grossing comic book movie of all time (for a few years).

Comics readers will have extensive views on Spidey’s best suit, but there’s one from the movies that’s undoubtedly one of the most popular (at least among the normies): the symbiote suit from Spider-Man 3. It’s essentially just a black version of the regular suit — but it felt like the coolest thing ever in 2007.

The suit is up for auction right now, and unlike some movie memorabilia sales, its current price point isn’t too unreasonable — but one note of caution: it may not look like how you remember it.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 suit auction mocked by fans

The suit is currently up for sale via Heritage Auctions. The current highest bid is $5,500, and the listing will close in six days.

Here’s the thing: it’s not in the best shape, and while the website warns that the suit “displays production wear and age”, fans can’t stop ripping into it online. “Looks like sh*t. I can find a better one literally everywhere for a fraction of the price,” one user tweeted.

“Without the shell and the web degrading over the years it really does look like black suit spooderman,” another joked. “Jesus Christ did they leave it folded like a ball and crammed it in some drawer?” a third wrote. “This is sad to see this in such a horrible state,” a fourth posted. “This is like seeing an abandoned building left to time in costume form,” a fifth tweeted.

Nevertheless, others aren’t deterred by its condition. “POV Me about to start manifesting thousands of dollars just to buy this suit,” one wrote. “I won’t tell anyone if I win the lottery but there will be signs,” another joked. “Looking at my bank account like how Thanos looked at Gamora before getting the soul stone,” a third posted.

If you can’t afford the suit, maybe just revisit Spider-Man 3 on Disney Plus. You can also find out where to stream every other Spider-Man movie, check out our ranking of all the films, and read what we know about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 so far.