Cancelled Spider-Man movie from Sony planned for Andrew Garfield to ride a T-Rex

Sony’s canceled Spider-Man Sinister Six movie was set to include the titular character, played by Andrew Garfield, riding around on a T-Rex.

The Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man trilogy was cut short in favor of rebooting the character once again with Tom Holland. While Holland has had a successful stint as the iconic character, the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back both Garfield and Tobey Maguire, a move that fans went crazy for.

In light of this, many fans of the beloved superhero are now wanting to see Garfield and Maguire reprise their roles once again. Particularly Garfield, who was sadly never given the chance to finish his trilogy as The Amazing Spider-Man.

In a new book entitled, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, the rise of the MCU and the way in which it has been able to conquer Hollywood is discussed in depth. And while the new novel details the success, it also reveals what could have been.

Sony The end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 set up a future Sinister Six movie.

One particular section of the book that is garnering major attention is a chapter that details the initially planned Sinister 6 movie from Sony. The film, which would have followed Garfield’s Spider-Man, had a rough draft written up. One that included a completely out-of-the-box moment for the character.

“The goal was to have all of these villains team up for a Sinister Six film. The studio even had screenwriter Drew Goddard work up a draft. By the end of 2014, [Drew Goddard] had a draft that took Spider-Man and his villains to the Savage Land…Where Spider-Man would ride a T-Rex.”

The proposed film would have also included a time-traveling tale and had Spider-Man appear in Paris, London, and the aforementioned Savage Land.

Early leaks revealed that the lineup for the Sinister 6 would have included the likes of Doctor Octopus, The Vulture, Sandman, Mysterio, The Black Cat, and possibly Spider-Man himself.

As we all know, this film never came to fruition. However, with Garfield and Maguire’s return are a real possibility in the future, who’s to say that we never get a live-action scene of Spidey riding a T-Rex at some point down the track?

For all the latest Marvel news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.