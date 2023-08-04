What happened to Chris Rooney? TikToker found after going missing

TikTok star Chris Rooney, who goes as theyeetbaby on the app, has been found safe after going missing for nine days.

Fans were shocked when they found out that American TikTok star Chris Rooney, who is known for his theyeetbaby account, had gone missing.

Chris, 35, was last seen on July 25 at his home in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Loved ones made a public plea on social media to find Rooney, with cops also called in.

On 3 August 2023, an Instagram story post was shared on @theyeetbaby account, announcing he has been found safe: “He has been found safe. He is safe. Thank you for your prayers.”

Authorities have not revealed the circumstances behind Chris’ disappearance.

Who is Chris Rooney?

Chris rose to fame in 2020 when he started theyeetbaby account on TikTok, which has over 5.6 million followers. The videos mainly included his adorable niece Marleigh, aka the Yeet baby.

They are known for viral videos featuring his nephew and niece as he usually shares content having fun alongside his niece Marleigh to create popular comical clips.

Their videos often included Marleigh’s attempt of pouring beverages into glasses, with the majority of the drinks often ending up on the table instead of in the glass. When Marleigh began featuring on her uncle’s TikTok channel, using one of her earliest words, ”yeet”, the nickname “The Yeet Baby” was born.

Chris recently confirmed reports that he and his wife Emily Rooney had separated in a TikTok video.

Soon thereafter, Chris also posted a now-deleted video addressing the negative comments he has received surrounding his supposed suffering from alcoholism and addiction. In the video, Chirs claimed that such comments “trigger” him and that they push him to the edge.

Chris Rooney is not the only TikToker that has gone missing. In May 2022, TikTok grew increasingly worried about Canadian user Andrew Dawson who went missing after posting videos of a “giant”.